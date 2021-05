With over thirty years of experience in film and television, both comedic and dramatic, Woody Harrelson is one hard-working actor, and he's not looking to slow down anytime soon. The Oscar-nominated performer has a variety of movies and shows on the near horizon, including Venom: Let There Be Carnage, which will premiere in September, The Man from Toronto in early 2022, and HBO's The White House Plumbers, which is now filming. Certainly, you'll be seeing a lot of Harrelson in the days ahead, and we're here to tell you everything that the ever-busy actor has in store. Here's what's coming up next!