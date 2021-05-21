Here's What Actually Happened To The Ring That Jim Gave Pam On The Office

It's been nearly a decade since The Office's series finale aired, but thanks to streaming, the show lives on—and the actors keep sharing behind-the-scenes tidbits that make it all the more entertaining to re-watch. On the Office Ladies podcast she hosts with BFF and former co-star Angela Kinsey, per People, Jenna Fischer revealed the most expensive scene to shoot, and now that we know what it is, we can say with 100% confidence that it was worth the dent in the show's budget.