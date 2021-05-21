Here's What Actually Happened To The Ring That Jim Gave Pam On The Office
When you think of iconic TV couples, there are several that are sure to come to mind: Ross and Rachel from "Friends," Lucy and Ricky from "I Love Lucy," David and Patrick from "Schitt's Creek." Among the most beloved couples in TV history is undoubtedly Jim Halpert and Pam Beesly from "The Office," who were portrayed by John Krasinski and Jenna Fischer. The duo captured fans' hearts from the first episode, and we were rooting for them the entire way.www.looper.com