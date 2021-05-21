Nuggets' PJ Dozier: Out for Round 1
Dozier (groin) will miss the entire first round of the playoffs against the Trail Blazers, Brett Siegel of NBA Analysis Network reports. Dozier last played May 3, and he'll remain out for the first-round series while recovering from left groin soreness. It's a significant hit for the Nuggets, who were leaning on Dozier in the absence of Jamal Murray. With Dozier still out, Austin Rivers (illness) and Monte Morris should continue seeing extra minutes at guard.www.cbssports.com