Nuggets' PJ Dozier: Out for Round 1

This article is part of our Handicapping the NBA series. Domantas Sabonis over 41.5 points+rebounds+assists at WAS – FanDuel (2:01 PM CT) This will make for a better prop if Malcolm Brogdon (hamstring) remains sidelined, but I think it's worth wagering on anyway. Sabonis had a huge performance in his first game back from injury, as he posted 26 points, 19 rebounds and 14 assists in 29 minutes against the Thunder. The Wizards are obviously better than the Thunder, but their center rotation is their weak point. Sabonis is averaging 37.9 combined P+R+A on the season, and I think he can post better numbers than usual in this matchup against Alex Len, Robin Lopez and Daniel Gafford.