Reds' Wade Miley: Out with sprained foot
MIley was placed on the 10-day injured list with a sprained left foot Friday. Miley exited his start Wednesday against the Giants due to the injury. He'll be eligible to return May 30, though it's not yet clear whether or not he's expected to do so. Ashton Goudeau was recalled to take his place on the roster. His replacement in the rotation has yet to be announced, but the Reds don't need to figure one out right away, as they have an off day Monday.www.cbssports.com