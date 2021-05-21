newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baseball

Reds' Wade Miley: Out with sprained foot

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

MIley was placed on the 10-day injured list with a sprained left foot Friday. Miley exited his start Wednesday against the Giants due to the injury. He'll be eligible to return May 30, though it's not yet clear whether or not he's expected to do so. Ashton Goudeau was recalled to take his place on the roster. His replacement in the rotation has yet to be announced, but the Reds don't need to figure one out right away, as they have an off day Monday.

www.cbssports.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wade Miley
Person
Miley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reds#Giants
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
News Break
Sports
News Break
Baseball
Related
MLBMLB

Means, Miley earn Player of the Week honors

A pair of lefties earned honors for both tossing a no-hitter last week, as Orioles starter John Means and the Reds’ Wade Miley took home the American and National League Players of the Week Awards presented by Chevrolet, respectively. It is the first selection for both pitchers. Means, who made...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Cincinnati Reds: Celebrate Wade Miley’s No-No with a new shirt

Wade Miley tossed the 17th no-hitter in Cincinnati Reds franchise history – and he did it with the help of a temporary tattoo. It’s t-shirt time. Cincinnati Reds starter Wade Miley threw the fourth no-hitter of the MLB season on Saturday, the 17th in the history of the franchise (and the second blanking of Cleveland this season… ouch).
MLBPosted by
The Dad

MLB Pitcher Throws No-Hitter After His Son Makes Him Wear a Hulk Tattoo

You won’t like him when he’s angry, especially if you’re an opposing hitter. Cincinnati Reds pitcher Wade Miley threw a pure gem of a game and registered MLB’s fourth no-hitter of the young season. It’s all thanks to his 4-year-old son who insisted he put an Incredible Hulk temporary tattoo on his arm.
MLBchatsports.com

Daily Red Sox Links: Bobby Dalbec, Michael Chavis, Wade Miley

Bobby Dalbec has been slumping for most of this season so far, but Dustin Pedroia is familiar with not playing well to start a career. He gave some advice to the current Red Sox rookie (Christopher Smith; Mass Live) Michael Chavis is coming back to the majrs after Enrique Hernández...
MLBsportsgrindentertainment.com

Reds vs. Rockies prediction: Take Wade Miley, Cincinnati

The last time Cincinnati Reds starter Wade Miley took the mound, he fired a no-hitter. He will look to follow it up with another great performance on Friday in Colorado. Miley has pitched to contact with a career 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings (6.8 this season). He is allowing just 4.8 hits per nine innings and is issuing just two walks per nine innings to attain a 4-2 record with a 2.00 ERA.
MLBchatsports.com

Elephant Rumblings: Wade Miley throws no-hitter for Reds

Oakland A’s fans almost got treated to a no-hitter on Friday, as Sean Manaea carried one into the 8th inning against the Tampa Bay Rays. Unfortunately it was broken up by Mike Brosseau, Manaea’s former high school teammate. Meanwhile, elsewhere in the majors that same night, another lefty starter was...
Gamblingrotogrinders.com

MLB Predictions and Betting Picks — Friday, May 14th

Take the mound with Sloan Piva as he breaks down his predictions and MLB betting tips for Friday, May 14, with lines from our favorite online sportsbooks. For more baseball betting picks, visit ScoresAndOdds!. What a week! I received the trophy for winning my dynasty fantasy basketball league—thank you Nikola...
MLBfangraphs.com

How Wade Miley Threw A No-Hitter

Though he’s made just 12 appearances for them, Wade Miley’s time with the Reds has already been a rollercoaster. Last season, the first of a two-year, $15-million contract, he hit the injured list three different times and pitched so poorly when he was active that he lost his rotation spot. He earned it back this year, largely thanks to injuries to Sonny Gray and Michael Lorenzen, then began the season with 11 shutout innings over two starts. Eight runs in 16 innings over his next three starts followed, as his ability to miss bats waned and bad pitches landed in outfield seats. All of this adds up to an average pitcher playing on an average team in a division that average teams could win. Then, all of a sudden, came the extraordinary.
MLBpitcherlist.com

The Sunday Brief: Top Storylines to Follow This Week

What is up everybody! It’s your second favorite Friday blogger (after Carlos, of course) moving into the limelight for a Sunday publication. I’m like Lawrence Welk! If only I could make you polka. Thanks to Liam Casey for his hard work on this weekly publication, and starting now, I’m the captain. [raises pirate flag onto the Pitcher List banner] Rum for everybody! (Please note all rum sales stop after the bottom of the 7th inning)
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Inside the Clubhouse: Jarred Kelenic debuts, ‘brutal’ umps and more

This week, Inside the Clubhouse looks at Jarred Kelenic’s highly anticipated debut, “brutal” umps, options for Albert Pujols and more. The Seattle Mariners are calling up top prospect Jarred Kelenic — and there was not a more perfect time to do it than before their seven-game homestand against Cleveland and the Detroit Tigers, as first reported by Jeff Passan of ESPN.
Loranger, LAchatsports.com

'I about needed oxygen': How Wade Miley's family watched his no-hitter

Wendell Miley was at his home in Loranger, Louisiana on Friday, 1,050 miles from Cleveland, as he watched his son, Wade, take the mound Friday. He always likes to make a night of his son’s starts. His oldest son, Aaron, and his wife are usually over to watch the games and Wendell will invite friends. Sometimes, somebody arrives with the food. Other days, it might be Wade’s mom, Wanda, making a meal for everybody before they enjoy the game.
MLBkentuckysportsradio.com

KSReds Recap: Wade Miley No-Hitter Headlines Split With Indians

The Cincinnati Reds haven’t lost a series since being swept by the Cardinals on April 25th. After ending their ugly seven game losing streak, the Reds have either tied or won their last four series including earning the split in the rain-shortened trip to Cleveland this weekend. Cincy will continue...
MLBMLB

Notes: Miley on what's next; Akiyama in mix

Wade Miley has, deservedly so, been quite the popular figure over the last couple of days. After no-hitting Cleveland last Friday -- the fourth no-hitter in MLB so far this season -- Miley has been met with a flood of attention, including messages from former coaches, managers and teammates alike.
MLBchatsports.com

Reds notes: Wade Miley wins National League Player of the Week

PITTSBURGH –– After throwing the 17th no-hitter in Reds history on Friday, Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Wade Miley received another piece of recognition. Miley was named the NL Player of the Week after his performance in the Reds 3-0 win against Cleveland on Friday. Now that the stick-on Hulk tattoo...
MLBrotoballer.com

Are You For Real? Surprising SP Starts from Week 6

April hot streaks are either fading or becoming more real, so this week we're looking at pitchers who've had more than one surprising start and a surprising first six weeks of the season. This week's trio capped off their hot starts with some of the best outings of their season, if not their career, this past week.
MLBCBS Sports

Fantasy Baseball Today: Wade Miley no-hitter fallout, Zach Plesac's back, Blue Jays call up top prospect

Six weeks into the baseball season and we already five no-hitters. What's happening? Basically, pitchers are ahead of hitters at this point. The league batting average is currently .234, which if the season ended today would be the lowest in the history of the sport. While Wade Miley is celebrating, however, his teammate Luis Castillo certainly is not. You can read more about both below.
MLBwinnersandwhiners.com

Prediction, Preview, and Odds#841Cincinnati Reds#842Colorado Rockies

It’s the continuation of a weekend series between a pair of National League teams on the diamond in the Mile-High City. The Cincinnati Reds are on the road as they play the second game of a four-game series with the Colorado Rockies Friday night. Cincinnati won the rubber game of their three-game road set with the Pirates as they won 5-1 in 10 innings Wednesday night. Colorado split a doubleheader with San Diego Wednesday as they lost the opener 5-3 before winning the nightcap 3-2 in eight innings. They still dropped two of three in the set. The pitching matchup for Thursday’s series opener saw Luis Castillo take the mound for the Reds against the Rockies’ Chi Chi Gonzalez. First pitch from Coors Field was scheduled for 8:40 pm ET.
MLBHammond Daily Star

Miley throws season's fourth no-hitter

Loranger native Wade Miley, pitcher for the Cincinnati Reds, earned commendations from the Tangipahoa Parish Council on Monday for throwing the season’s fourth no-hitter Friday. Associated Press Sports Writer Tom Withers said Miley pitched like a superhero. Withers related that Miley’s 4-year-old son, Jeb, had convinced him to put a...
MLBredlegnation.com

The best and the best of Reds No-Hitters in history

Was I the only the one surprised about Wade Miley’s no-hitter against the Cleveland Indians last Friday night?. C’mon, be honest. Real honest. For sure, Miley was having a good season so far. He was better than I expected. He is a reliable starter for the Reds, someone we were learning to count on. Someone we needed if we’re going to contend in 2021.