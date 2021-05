PHILADELPHIA -- Go figure. The moment a Phillies center fielder starts to hit the baseball a little bit, he lands on the injured list. The Phillies placed Roman Quinn on the 10-day IL on Wednesday after he sliced his right index finger trying to bunt on Tuesday. The cut required nine stitches to close. Quinn had three hits in his last three games, including two triples, after he had just three hits in his first 21 games. The Phillies also placed outfielder Matt Joyce on the IL with a right calf injury. They recalled outfielder Mickey Moniak and utility player Scott Kingery to take their place.