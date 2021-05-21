newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Salt Lake City, UT

Endangered Species Day: DWR and other agencies help native species

By TownLift // TownLift
Posted by 
TownLift
TownLift
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WBDZ3_0a7I41wa00

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah. — Friday, May 21, is Endangered Species Day , making it a great opportunity to learn about some of Utah’s endangered and threatened species and what the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources and others are doing to help them.

There are currently 18 wildlife species in Utah on the federal endangered species list, with 10 listed as endangered and eight listed as threatened. Fortunately, some of those species have made remarkable progress in recent years.

Endangered and threatened species in Utah

An endangered species is any species at serious risk of extinction in a specific area or throughout its natural habitat. A threatened species is any species that is likely to become an endangered species in the foreseeable future throughout much or all of its habitat. A species is classified as a species of greatest conservation need in the Utah Wildlife Action Plan if it is likely to undergo substantial population declines in all or part of its natural region without management intervention.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service determines to add a species to the threatened and endangered species list. The DWR makes the determination to include a species on the Utah Wildlife Action Plan.

Since 2001, DWR and other partners have helped prevent 20 species from being listed as endangered and threatened.

Here is a look at a few of those species:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KJCfB_0a7I41wa00
Photo courtesy DWR.

Colorado pikeminnow

The Colorado pikeminnow is a unique fish species that only exist in the Colorado River system upstream of Lake Powell. As their name suggests, this fish species is a true minnow, meaning they have no teeth. And although most people picture a tiny fish when they think of a minnow, pikeminnow can be up to 6 feet long. They are the largest minnow in North America.

Due to their lack of teeth, they swallow their prey whole, and they are the top native predator in the Colorado River Basin. Because much of their life is spent in very dark and silty waters, they have developed the ability to hunt and chase down other fish simply by sensing vibrations in the water.

“These fish migrate hundreds of miles to spawn and were called ‘white salmon’ by early settlers in this area,” DWR Aquatics Section Assistant Chief Paul Badame said. “Holding one of these modern river monsters in your hands gives you a sense that this is an ancient species — and in fact, they have been around longer than the Hawaiian Islands.”

Unfortunately, Colorado pikeminnow were placed on the Endangered Species list in 1967 after installing several dams in the Colorado River system cut off their migration paths and reduced water temperatures, leading to a decline in their population.

Since 1988, a group of state, federal, tribal, and private organizations has partnered to implement the “Upper Colorado River Endangered Fish Recovery Program ” to help pikeminnow and several other endangered fish in the area.

“Our recovery actions not only help restore this amazing fish, but they also provide Endangered Species Act compliance for more than 2,500 ongoing water development projects in Utah, Colorado, Wyoming, and New Mexico,” Badame said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1byg6Y_0a7I41wa00
Photo courtesy DWR.

Monarch butterflies

While the DWR doesn’t have regulatory authority for these next two species, it understands that the federal listing of plants and insects could have unwanted consequences associated with the regulatory aspects of the Endangered Species Act and wants to ensure that native plants and insects are on the landscape.  DWR is partnering with the Utah State University, the U.S. Forest Service, and other organizations on conservation efforts for these species.

The monarch butterfly is a beautiful butterfly known for its striking orange, black and white wings. Two major monarch populations occupy their native historical range that spans North America. They migrate from their summer breeding areas to their wintering grounds — a massive migration route that includes parts of southern Canada, nearly every state in the U.S., and a corridor of eastern Mexico.

Across these migratory ranges, the butterflies rely on milkweed plants and available nectar resources to fuel their long flights and forests of tall trees in southern Mexico and along the Pacific Coast, where the late-season generation spends the fall and winter months.

In December 2020, the monarch butterfly was designated as a candidate species for listing under the Endangered Species Act due to increasing population declines since the 1980s.

Habitat loss, increased use of herbicides and insecticides, and changes to the climate have contributed to the loss of milkweed plants, which has led to the decline of the monarch population.

“Monarch butterfly adults are important pollinators for many plants, their larvae are a valuable food source for other species, and their presence serves as an indicator of a healthy and vibrant ecosystem,” USU Rare Insect Coordinator Amanda Barth said.

People can help preserve monarch butterflies by providing pesticide-free yards and other areas and by planting regionally native nectar plants and milkweed.

“Participating in local community science programs like the Utah Pollinator Pursuit can help conservationists understand where and how monarchs use habitat and what time of year they are present across Utah,” Barth said. “With a little training and a smartphone app to collect data, people can submit monarch sightings or even adopt a habitat site to monitor for monarch activity. Community engagement is essential to monarch conservation and will also help protect other pollinator species.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=140Fbg_0a7I41wa00
Photo courtesy Bill Gray and the DWR.

Dwarf bear claw poppy

The dwarf bear claw poppy is a beautiful white desert plant only found in Washington County. This plant was listed under the Endangered Species Act in 1979 due to its narrow distribution and the ongoing threat of habitat loss and disturbance through development, recreation, and other factors.

This unique plant has evolved in the very harsh environment of the Mojave Desert to use a soil type that contains high levels of gypsum, which is the only habitat where it can grow. This soil is fragile, and any disturbances, especially human-caused, tend to destroy the physical and biological structure that supports the plant species.

Due to the fragile nature of the soil that these plants depend on, land managers didn’t want to risk walking through the area and disturbing the ground during monitoring surveys. As a result, U.S. Forest Service and Utah Valley University researchers began monitoring dwarf bear claw poppies using high-precision drones.

“This team of researchers and their use of new technology has become a ‘win-win-win’ situation by providing valuable population estimates for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and land managers, preserving habitat by not disturbing the soil, and monitoring the health of these populations of poppies with repeat imagery in multiple years over much larger areas than would ever be feasible on the ground,” USU Rare Plant Conservation Coordinator Mindy Wheeler said. “This information will enable land managers to craft more precise, realistic, and effective conservation measures for the poppy and its habitat.”


Get more local Park City news and subscribe to the TownLift Daily Newsletter

TownLift

TownLift

Park City, UT
627
Followers
705
Post
95K+
Views
ABOUT

TownLift is Park City’s and Summit County’s source for community news. We publish news and stories that directly affect your everyday life. We are a catalyst to strengthen community values and support local organizations.

 https://townlift.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Salt Lake City, UT
Government
State
Utah State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Native Species#Dwr#Wildlife Species#Endangered Species Act#Species Conservation#Plant Species#Pikeminnow#Dwr Aquatics Section#The Utah State University#The U S Forest Service#Townlift Daily Newsletter#Utah Valley University#Species Day#Species Act Compliance#Native Plants#Photo Courtesy Dwr#Natural Habitat#Conservationists#Conservation Efforts#Monarch Conservation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
News Break
Politics
Related
Posted by
Salt Lake City News Watch

Where to find the COVID-19 vaccine in Salt Lake City as of Thursday

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Salt Lake City: 1. 729 N Redwood Rd 801-532-3795; 2. 1269 E 2100 S (801) 486-0695; 3. 1110 S 300 W (801) 401-9563; 4. 2029 E 7000 S (801) 943-0951; 5. 1360 Foothill Dr (801) 581-1700; 6. 1638 S 900 E 801-484-8741; 7. 2040 S 2300 E 801-487-1784; 8. 3865 S 2300 E 801-272-9039; 9. 3555 W 3500 S 801-963-6874; 10. 3270 1300 E (801) 487-5461; 11. 135 E 100 S (801) 428-0399; 12. 3981 Wasatch Blvd 801-272-9494; 13. 4530 Highland Dr 801-278-5388; 14. 1825 W 4700 S 801-964-2626; 15. 1905 S 300 W 801-478-2400; 16. 922 E 2100 S (801) 486-4331; 17. 876 E 800 S (801) 355-5257; 18. 4065 S Redwood Rd (801) 972-4945; 19. 1174 W 600 N (801) 363-1047; 20. 402 6th Ave (801) 355-4617; 21. 828 S 900 W (801) 364-2564; 22. 3470 E 7800 S (801) 943-0177; 23. 455 S 500 E (801) 328-6033; 24. 3215 S Valley St (801) 486-8477; 25. 1320 E 200 S (801) 582-7624; 26. 4515 S 900 E 801-266-1215; 27. 2332 EAST 21ST SOUTH 801-466-9949; 28. 72 S Main St 801-531-0583; 29. 5540 S 900 E 801-262-2981; 30. 909 E 2100 S 801-463-4870; 31. 4040 W 5415 S 801-982-1912; 32. 531 E 400 S 801-478-0703; 33. 350 Hope Ave 801-484-7311; 34. 2705 E Parleys Way 385-313-3942;
Park City, UTPosted by
TownLift

Minor mishap for a minor moose

PARK CITY, Utah. — Monday morning, 7:10, Quinn’s Jct, a lone, young moose scrambled around stationary and moving traffic. On the surface street of State Route 248 the moose, sans mom, searched frantically for a safety corridor away from the hustle and bustle of Park City rush-hour. Concerned citizens found themselves ready, willing, and able […]
Park City, UTPosted by
TownLift

Tomorrow is the last day to apply for a Park City Police officer job

PARK CITY, Utah. — Park City Municipal has posted a job announcement to become a police officer or senior police officer. The closing date to apply is May 27. Apply online at Park City Jobs  Park City Municipal Corporation is an Equal Opportunity EmployerApplications for current job postings are found on parkcity.org Individuals requesting Veteran’s preference […]
Salt Lake City, UTPosted by
TownLift

Drought leaves lakes dry, could trigger firework ban

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Water levels at Utah’s reservoirs are lower than normal after a bad year for snowpack and Gov. Spencer Cox is warning severe drought conditions could trigger water and fire restrictions and a possible ban on fireworks this year. Cox, a Republican in his first year as governor, spoke Thursday at […]
Park City, UTPosted by
TownLift

Woodward closes Gateway Glacier and postpones mountain bike lift opening

PARK CITY, Utah. – Woodward Park City announced the closure of the Gateway Glacier, effective immediately. Woodward’s lift-assist mountain biking opens June 5. “After the weekend’s wet, snowy weather, we made the difficult decision to halt snow operations and transition our focus on preparing terrain for mountain biking,” explains Chris Gunnarson, Woodward Park City’s general […]
AstronomyPosted by
TownLift

Cosmic 2-for-1: Total lunar eclipse combines with supermoon

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — The first total lunar eclipse in more than two years coincides with a supermoon this week for quite a cosmic show. This super “blood” moon will be visible Wednesday (early morning) across the Pacific — offering the best viewing — as well as the western half of North America, bottom of […]
Salt Lake City, UTPosted by
TownLift

Antlerless hunting applications open May 27

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah. — The application period for Utah’s 2021 antlerless hunts opens May 27 at 8 am. Antlerless hunting refers to cows and does, female elk and deer. According to the Utah Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR), a cow elk can provide between 120 to 200 pounds of boneless meat. Thursday, May 27, […]
Park City, UTPosted by
TownLift

Guardsman Pass now open

PARK CITY, Utah. — Utah DOT employees have opened Guardsman Pass this morning, May 26, in advance of Memorial Day weekend. Park City residents heading over to Big Cottonwood Canyon should keep an eye out for maintenance crews working on the roadway. Take a drive over Guardsman Pass with UDOT.
Park City, UTPosted by
TownLift

Bobcat sighting on Skid Row trail

PARK CITY, Utah. — Local Dave Hanscom caught a rare glimpse of a baby bobcat last week on Skid Row trail. The Mountain Trails Foundation posted about the encounter on Facebook, including a message to be prepared for a potential wildlife encounter, especially to hikers with dogs. In Utah, bobcats are protected as fur-bearing animals and […]
Utah StatePosted by
TownLift

Report: More women in Utah leaving health care industry

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah. — A newly released report by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics has shown more women in the health care industry are leaving the profession due to the coronavirus pandemic. Women lost more than 1.5 million health care jobs across the nation in April 2020, about 12% of all health care […]
MinoritiesPosted by
TownLift

Navajo Nation surpasses Cherokee to become largest U.S. tribe

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — The Navajo Nation has by far the largest landmass of any Native American tribe in the country. Now, it’s boasting the largest enrolled population, too. Navajos clamored to enroll or fix their records as the tribe offered hardship assistance payments from last year’s federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act. That […]
Park City, UTPosted by
TownLift

Basin Rec to develop a new 10-acre park

PARK CITY, Utah. — Snyderville Basin Recreation District (Basin Rec.) is building a new community park in Summit County. Ben Liegert, Basin Rec. Parks Manager said, “Basin Recreation is excited to provide another great park for the community! Highlighted in the District’s 2020 Strategic Action Plan, multipurpose outdoor fields were identified as the top outdoor […]
HobbiesPosted by
TownLift

What anglers need to know about drought fishing

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah. — Gov. Spencer Cox issued an executive order earlier this year declaring a state of emergency due to drought conditions. As fishing season ramps up on the rivers, here’s some information for anglers during a drought provided by the Utah Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR). How drought impacts fish speciesDrought impacts […]
Utah StateKUTV

May 17 data: Utah counts Utah County man as latest fatality from COVID-19

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utah counted one more death Monday in the state's losses from COVID-19. The casualty was a man in Utah County over 85. The Utah Department of Health released coronavirus data daily, though it does not provide the identity of those who were killed by the virus, as investigated by UDOH. The state health department says there are 148 people currently hospitalized, higher than totals last week. That state also reported 164 new cases since Sunday and 3,492 vaccines.
Park City, UTPosted by
TownLift

SNAPPED: RTS Trail is in prime condition

The first aspen leaves are showing, and wildflowers are on display on the RTS trail below the Utah Olympic Park. An absolutely lovely spot to enjoy the spring blooms on bike or foot. Submit photos you’d like to see in our SNAPPED series to info@TownLift.com. RTS on Trailforks.com