Norfolk’s offense was held in check Friday night, mustering only four hits in total. One of those hits included a solo home run from right fielder Tyler Nevin, who was acquired from the Rockies last summer as part of the Mychal Givens trade. Nevin may be hitting .211 on the season in 38 at-bats, but his slugging percentage stands at .526, due in part to his four home runs. Catcher Brett Cumberland, part of the 2018 Kevin Gausman trade return from the Braves, went 1-for-3 with a walk.