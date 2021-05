Employers are looking for future employees who are excited to come to work for them and see the value of the product or services they produce. In a region of world-class companies, students are often not aware of the local career opportunities available to them immediately after high school or with additional education or training. They don’t realize the many education options available through the trades and two or four-year postsecondary education programs. Junior Achievement of Northern Indiana (JANI) will bring schools and industry professionals together to inspire and educate young people about future career opportunities through a fun, engaging, and interactive experience.