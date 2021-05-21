newsbreak-logo
Barks and Brews Event Saturday Supports Tuscaloosa Metro Animal Shelter

By Noah Lueker
Tuscaloosa Thread
 1 day ago
The Tuscaloosa Metro Animal Shelter is teaming up with the all-new Residence Inn Tuscaloosa for a fundraiser to help out the local shelter. Their 'Barks and Brews' event will take place this Saturday from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Residence Inn at 211 Rice Mine Road Loop. Dogs of all shapes and sizes are invited to the patio cookout where their owners can taste local beers from Black Warrior Brewing Co. and fantastic, free food provided by Sweet Home Food Bar.

