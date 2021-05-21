newsbreak-logo
Larimer County, CO

How they voted: Loveland-area congressional votes for May 14-20, 2021

By Targeted News Service
ReporterHerald.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s a look at how area members of Congress voted over the previous week. PREGNANT WORKERS: The House has passed the Pregnant Workers Fairness Act (H.R. 1065), sponsored by Rep. Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., to require employers to make reasonable accommodations for workers who are affected by pregnancy or childbirth. Nadler said the requirement was needed because “pregnant workers are often passed over for promotions, forced out on leave, whether paid or unpaid, and sometimes even fired.” An opponent, Rep. Julia Letlow, R-La., said: “This bill allows an independent and uncontrollable federal agency to make additional rules and regulations that could further erode religious liberties.” The vote, on May 14, was 315 yeas to 101 nays.

