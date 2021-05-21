newsbreak-logo
‘American Idol’ contestant Grace Kinstler releases ‘Love Someone’ music video ahead of show’s finale performance

By Heather Morrison
MassLive.com
 5 days ago
“American Idol” contestant Grace Kinstler released a new music video of an original song ahead of Sunday’s finale performance. Kinstler is in the top three of the season and will be competing for the title of “American Idol” on Sunday at 8 p.m. She had previously released an original song...

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/
TV Showscountryliving.com

'American Idol' Judges Reveal the Shocking Truth About Arthur Gunn’s No-Show at the Finale

A day after he didn't show up at the American Idol season finale, Arthur Gunn addressed his absence on Instagram. Alongside a picture of a mural that reads "Aspire to inspire others and the universe will take note," the singer penned a lengthy caption to his fans about his last-minute decision to not participate. He was originally booked to perform with Grammy-winning artist Sheryl Crow for Sunday night's show.
TV & VideosVulture

White Guy With Guitar Wins American Idol, Again

At the end of the day, Idol is gonna Idol. The 19th American Idol winner was crowned last night — and as fate would have it, it was the White Guy With Guitar, Chayce Beckham. Idol had a reputation for awarding so-called WGWGs, especially back when the show had more cultural clout in the late 2000s and early ’10s and awarded a streak of five WGWG winners: David Cook, Kris Allen, Lee DeWyze, Scotty McCreery, and Phillip Phillips. The show was overdue for another WGWG winner; the last, Trent Harmon, won on the show’s final Fox season in 2016, before it was revived by ABC. This year’s WGWG winner, Chayce Beckham, is a husky-voiced 24-year-old countryish singer-songwriter from Apple Valley, California, who already found a No. 1 on the iTunes country chart with his original song “23.” But he won against two huge-voiced singers who brought some of the season’s most transcendent moments: Grace Kinstler, who came in third place, and Willie Spence, the runner-up. Well, American Idol is back to its old tricks. Nature is healing.
Musicgoldderby.com

Grace Kinstler (‘American Idol’) releases new single ‘Love Someone’ and it’s giving us major Kelly Clarkson vibes [LISTEN]

Ahead of Sunday’s Top 4 episode of “American Idol,” Season 19 front-runner Grace Kinstler has just released her new single, “Love Someone.” This 20-year-old college student from Lakewood, IL has been predicted to win the crown for much of this season, according to Gold Derby’s racetrack odds. Listen to Grace’s love ballad below, which is giving us major Kelly Clarkson vibes, aka the powerhouse vocalist who won “Idol” back in Season 1. (See the show’s winner list.)
TV ShowsRefinery29

American Idol Finalist Leaves Show After Video Surfaces Of Him & Someone In A KKK Hood

After he secured a spot as an American Idol finalist on Sunday, 16-year-old Caleb Kennedy exited the show over a resurfaced social media post that appeared to show someone wearing a Ku Klux Klan hat. ABC confirmed that Kennedy would "no longer be moving forward in the competition," and added that Sunday's episode will now feature only four finalists with one elimination.
MusicUnion Leader

‘American Idol’: Grace Kinstler described as an ‘artist with poise, professionalism and heart’ from Berklee College of Music president Roger H. Brown before show’s finale

“American Idol” contestant Grace Kinstler visited her hometown near Chicago this week but her second home, Berklee College of Music, is also cheering the singer on ahead of the show’s finale. “Berklee is well-represented in the ‘American Idol’ finale by Grace Kinstler, an artist with poise, professionalism, and heart,” said...
TV ShowsAOL Corp

American Idol's Arthur Gunn: 'Personal Morals' Led Me to Drop Out of Finale

He has his reasons. One day after the American Idol finale, Arthur Gunn opened up about his decision not to show up for the final season 19 episode. “What happened is not much to discuss at this point. It was [a] last minute decision but I couldn’t help but say no cause of some personal morals and values due to unpleasant environmental experiences,” Gunn, 23, wrote in a Monday, May 24, Instagram post. “It’s not necessary to state it, it is what it is, so I felt like I had to move on, It’s not the show @americanidol to blame, they were there long before nor anyone related to show.”
TV ShowsABC7 Chicago

'Live's American Idol Encore' to feature Grace Kinstler

NEW YORK -- ABC's iconic music competition "American Idol" may have chosen Chayce Beckham as the winner of Season 19, but viewers of "Live with Kelly and Ryan" have picked another contestant for an encore. "Idol" fans voted all week long for the top 10 contestant they wanted to see...
Boston, MAberklee.edu

Student Grace Kinstler Wins Third Place on American Idol

Berklee College of Music student Grace Kinstler won third place on last night's finale of ABC's American Idol. A fan favorite over the course of this season, Kinstler left both judges and audience members in awe of her stage presence and powerful voice. A native of Crystal Lake, Illinois, she is majoring in songwriting at Berklee. Her third-place finish marks the highest any Berklee-trained artist has ever placed on American Idol.
Celebritiesimdb.com

Katy Perry Debuts Dramatic Hair Transformation for American Idol Finale

American Idol already has a major winner ahead of its season finale. On Sunday, May 23, just as the ABC singing-competition series was kicking off its three-hour episode to crown its new champion, footage of Katy Perry's latest sensational look was shared to Instagram by her hair stylist, Jesus Guerrero. The video shows the American Idol judge wearing an eye-catching sequined outfit and flashing a huge smile before quickly switching to a scary face, just for fun. "Black hair for American idol finale," Jesus captioned the post. A short time later, the 36-year-old "Teenage Dream" singer shared a carousel of footage and pics to her...
Celebritiescountryliving.com

Casey Bishop Breaks Her Silence and Drops Huge News After Shocking 'American Idol' Exit

Fan favorite Casey Bishop is speaking out after being eliminated on American Idol. The 16-year-old singer from Estero, Florida was at the center of a major social media uproar after host Ryan Seacrest revealed last weekend that she didn't receive enough votes to advance to the season finale, which airs this Sunday on ABC. Now, top 3 finalists Willie Spence, Grace Kinstler and Chayce Beckham are the the only ones left with a shot at the title.