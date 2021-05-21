newsbreak-logo
Pharmaceuticals

Cheaper Generic PrEP Now Available in the United States

Tu Salud
Tu Salud
 6 days ago
Multiple generic formulations of tenofovir disoproxil fumarate/emtricitabine—the equivalent of Truvada—are now available in the United States for HIV treatment and prevention, leading to a dramatic drop in the price of pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP). The Food and Drug Administration approved Gilead Sciences’ Truvada for HIV treatment in 2004 and for prevention...

Tu Salud

Tu Salud

New York City, NY
Tu Salud is the leading health magazine for Latinos/Hispanics in the United States. Launched in 2007, it covers fitness and nutrition as well as a broad range of health issues affecting Latino families.

The effect of generic market entry on antibiotic prescriptions in the United States

When patented, brand-name antibiotics lose market exclusivity, generics typically enter the market at lower prices, which may increase consumption of the drug. To examine the effect of generic market entry on antibiotic consumption in the United States, we conducted an interrupted time series analysis of the change in the number of prescriptions per month for antibiotics for which at least one generic entered the US market between 2000 and 2012. Data were acquired from the IQVIA Xponent database. Thirteen antibiotics were analyzed. Here, we show that one year after generic entry, the number of prescriptions increased for five antibiotics (5 to 406%)—aztreonam, cefpodoxime, ciprofloxacin, levofloxacin, ofloxacin—and decreased for one drug: cefdinir. These changes were sustained two years after. Cefprozil, cefuroxime axetil and clarithromycin had significant increases in trend, but no significant level changes. No consistent pattern for antibiotic use following generic entry in the United States was observed.
State Buries Lead Story: Vaccines Now Available for 12–15 Year Olds!

Dipstick T-pist tool and Noem appointee Dan Bucheli finally says something useful from his perch at the Department of Health: coronavirus vaccines for 12–15 year olds are safe, effective, and available in South Dakota!. Today, the South Dakota Department of Health (SD-DOH) announced that adolescents between the ages of 12...
Certina Returns to the United States

Certina is a brand that is often forgotten about by US watch enthusiasts. It’s no wonder – they haven’t been available through an authorized dealer network in the United States since the 1980s. But they’ve enjoyed a great deal of success in Europe as a value oriented brand for a number of years, and their ubiquity throughout the middle part of the last century means that vintage examples turn up just about everywhere. So while you probably don’t spend a lot of time thinking about Certina, when one of these watches pops up in an eBay search or through the Instagram algorithm, they’re never too much of a mystery. Now, after a long absence, Certina is returning to the United States, and will be exclusively available through the Hodinkee Shop, beginning today.
Treatment patterns following initiation of generic glatiramer acetate among patients with multiple sclerosis from two large real-world databases in the United States

Curr Med Res Opin. 2021 May 18:1. doi: 10.1080/03007995.2021.1929135. Online ahead of print. INTRODUCTION: To better understand treatment patterns in US patients with multiple sclerosis (MS) initiating generic glatiramer acetate (GA), this study examined adherence, discontinuation, and switching patterns from generic follow-on glatiramer acetate (FOGA) therapy in real-world patient cohorts.
Generic Drugs Market

The generic drugs are defined as the medications which have the same active ingredient as that of branded drugs. They also yield the same therapeutic effect and are prescribed in the same dosing. The inactive ingredients are differ as compared to their branded counter parts. Generic drugs are mainly marketed after a patent expiry of the branded drug. These drugs are of equivalent quality as compared to the branded drugs & are manufactured under the same safety and manufacturing procedures.
Asthma Medication Market Giants Spending Is Going To Boom | Novartis, Abbott Lab, AstraZeneca, Boehringer Ingelheim, Vectura Group

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Asthma Medication Market Outlook to 2025.A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Asthma Medication market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Asthma Medication Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
Tu Salud

Do Kids Really Need to Be Vaccinated for Covid? Yes. No. Maybe.

At the end of last month, Pfizer announced plans to submit important news to federal regulators. The drugmaker had recruited over 2,000 adolescents aged 12 to 15 for a clinical trial of its COVID-19 vaccine, and the results were promising: Among the young people receiving the vaccine, there were zero reports of COVID-19. Meanwhile, 18 cases of COVID-19 occurred among those who did not receive the vaccine.
Tu Salud

More People Who Inject Drugs Are Being Treated for Hepatitis C

From 2015 to 2018, the proportion of people who inject drugs who have received treatment for hepatitis C has almost tripled in San Francisco, according to results published in PLOS ONE. Because 80% of hepatitis C transmissions occur among people who inject drugs, this group faces a greater risk of...
You May Qualify for Free or Cheaper Health Insurance Now

The latest coronavirus relief package did more than dole out $1,400 checks. The law also made health insurance free for millions more people and reduced costs for others, at least for now. The American Rescue Plan, which President Joe Biden signed in March, expanded subsidies for people buying their own...
Emergency Broadband Benefit Now Available

Today, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) announced its new program, the Emergency Broadband Benefit, to help build consumer awareness. The temporary benefit will help to lower the cost of broadband service for eligible households during the on-going COVID-19 pandemic. The $3.2B Emergency Broadband Benefit program provides a discount of up...
Interlapse Shares Now Trading in the United States, Symbol INLAF

VANCOUVER, BC, May 13, 2021 /CNW/ - Interlapse Technologies Corp. (TSXV: INLA) (OTCQB: INLAF) reports that its shares have commenced trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States, trading symbol: INLAF. The Company's dual listing in Canada and now in the United States provides Interlapse with a broader...
Tu Salud

NIH to Invest $29 Million to Address COVID-19 Disparities

To bolster research to help communities disproportionately affected by COVID-19, the National Institutes of Health is funding $29 million in additional grants for the NIH Community Engagement Alliance (CEAL) Against COVID-19 Disparities. This funding was supported by the American Rescue Plan. The awards will provide $15 million to 11 teams already conducting research and outreach to help strengthen COVID-19 vaccine confidence and access, as well as testing and treatment, in communities of color. An additional $14 million will fund 10 new research teams to extend the reach of COVID-19 community-engaged research and outreach.
Tu Salud

Teens 12 to 15 Can Now Get COVID-19 Vaccine

On May 12, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) gave the green light to the first COVID-19 vaccine for adolescents ages 12 to 15; there are around 17 million people in this age group in the United States. Unlike the initial rollout of vaccines for adults, adequate supply is no longer an issue, and the shot is now widely available at no cost nationwide.
Tu Salud

Most Latino COVID-19 Deaths a Result of Workplace Exposure

Many Latinos died of COVID-19 at a much higher rate than whites due to workplace exposure to the coronavirus, suggest new findings published in the journal Demographic Research, reports Ohio State News, the official news hub of Ohio State University (OSU). For the study, OSU scientists compared the proportion of...
Tu Salud

May Is Hepatitis Awareness Month 2021

May is Hepatitis Awareness Month in the United States. It’s a time designated to promote the awareness and prevention of viral hepatitis, an inflammation of the liver that can become chronic and lead to death. About 2.4 million people in the United States are living with hepatitis C, and 862,00...
COVID vaccine now available for adolescents

The COVID-19 vaccine is now available to adolescents aged 12-15 at various distribution sites throughout the Middle Peninsula and across Virginia. Dr. Richard Williams, Medical Director of the Three Rivers Health District, said that the dose and dosage regimen are the same for everyone aged 12 and up. Riverside Health...
Tu Salud

Translating an HIV-Connecting Health App en Español

Can an HIV health app originally designed with English-speaking Americans in mind provide the same kind of clinical and social support to Spanish-speaking immigrants? According to the findings of a small qualitative study published in Telemedicine Reports, it can, with a few tweaks. Mobile apps have been said to be...
Tu Salud

Latinos Face Major Health Risks From Global Climate Change

When it comes to the health risks associated with global climate change, some communities are disproportionately affected. In fact, a new report in Psychiatric Times argues that Latino communities are facing far worse climate-related emergencies than other populations and is calling on doctors and mental health professionals to help address environmental injustice.