On May 11, U.S. Representative Derek Kilmer (WA-06) announced more than $42 million in emergency funding for colleges, universities, and students in Washington’s Sixth Congressional District under the American Rescue Plan. The funding will help local institutions cope with the severe financial fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic and continue serving their students safely. At least half of the funding each institution receives will be distributed in the form of emergency cash assistance grants to students who are facing hunger, homelessness, and other hardship.