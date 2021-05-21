Ni no Kuni 2 Switch release date set for September

Ni no Kuni 2 is officially set to launch on Nintendo Switch September 17, Bandai Namco has announced. The Switch version of the 2018 JRPG is called Ni no Kuni 2: Revenant Kingdom - Prince's Edition, and it includes the three available DLC Expansions, The Lair of the Lost Lore, The Tale of a Timeless Tome, and the Adventure Pack. If you played the base game but haven't had time for the expansions, you can expect a few new dungeons, new story content, new cosmetics, and more. Ni no Kuni 2 on Switch will run you $59.99.