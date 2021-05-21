newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Ni no Kuni 2 Switch release date set for September

By Jordan Gerblick
Posted by 
GamesRadar+
GamesRadar+
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Ni no Kuni 2 is officially set to launch on Nintendo Switch September 17, Bandai Namco has announced. The Switch version of the 2018 JRPG is called Ni no Kuni 2: Revenant Kingdom - Prince's Edition, and it includes the three available DLC Expansions, The Lair of the Lost Lore, The Tale of a Timeless Tome, and the Adventure Pack. If you played the base game but haven't had time for the expansions, you can expect a few new dungeons, new story content, new cosmetics, and more. Ni no Kuni 2 on Switch will run you $59.99.

www.gamesradar.com
GamesRadar+

GamesRadar+

4K+
Followers
15K+
Post
312K+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ takes you closer to the games, movies and TV you love.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Release Date Set#Dungeons#Ni No Kuni 2 Switch#Dlc Expansions#Level 5#Jrpgs#Adventures#Revenant Kingdom#Nintendo Loyalists#Review#Cosmetics#Video#Time#Green Tea#Sunshine
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Nintendo Switch
News Break
Nintendo
News Break
Netflix
Related
Video GamesIGN

Geminose - Nintendo Switch Release Trailer

Meet 10 animal musicians from all over the world, form a band with them, learn about their cultures, cook their favorite dishes and head out onto the stage for each of their performances in Geminose, the musical game available now on Nintendo Switch. Check out the trailer.
Video Gamesotakustudy.com

Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom Being Ported Over to Nintendo Switch

LEVEL-5 games together with Bandai Namco Entertainment has confirmed that Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom, a sleeper hit of 2018 originally released on the PlayStation 4 and Windows PC, will be ported across to the Nintendo Switch this year. Players will be able to experience or re-experience the journey...
Video GamesNintendo Life

Roblox Dev Open To A Switch Release

The Nintendo Switch hosts all sorts of games from Minecraft to Fortnite, but one game that still hasn't been released on the platform yet is the insanely popular Roblox - where you can play, create and be anything you imagine. While Roblox Corporation has nothing to announce right now, during...
Video GamesEscapist Magazine

The Ascent PC, Xbox, & Game Pass Release Date Set for July

The Ascent, a gritty top-down cyberpunk shooter RPG, has received a PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X | S release date of July 29. Publisher Curve Digital and developer Neon Giant revealed the launch date today alongside a fiery trailer that highlights the game’s co-op gameplay and neon-lit world. Xbox Game Pass owners will also be able to play the game on the service come launch, adding yet another day-one title to Microsoft’s ever-expanding games service.
Video GamesSiliconera

Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds Will Appear in East Asia Next Month

Netmarble and Level-5 confirmed that they will release Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds in East Asia on June 10, 2021. Pre-registrations for the mobile game have been available in Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan since April 2021. [Thanks, Game Watch!]. Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds is a mobile MMORPG made...
Shoppingbrickfanatics.com

LEGO Marvel Infinity Saga set prices and release dates confirmed

The LEGO Marvel The Infinity Saga models have been added to the official online store, revealing when exactly builders will be able to buy them and how much they’ll cost. After several unofficial reveals thanks to online and physical retailers, the full details for the summer wave of LEGO Marvel sets have been revealed. Just in case you hadn’t heard, the latest range will be recreating moments from past movies such as Avengers: Endgame, Avengers: Age of Ultron and Iron Man.
Video GamesTwinfinite

Dragon Star Varnir for Nintendo Switch Gets Japanese Release Date

Like other Compile Heart games, the JRPG Dragon Star Varnir will make the jump to the Nintendo Switch, and today a Japanese release date was announced. The game was originally launched in 2019 for PS4 and PC and will get a new lease on life on Nintendo’s hybrid console with a release date on May 27 in Japan.
Video Gamesnintendoeverything.com

Kitaria Fables launches for Switch in September

Kitari Fables, the action adventure RPG with farming and crafting, has been dated by PQube and Twin Hearts. The game is now confirmed for release on September 3. Here’s an overview of Kitaria Fables, along with a trailer:. Kitaria Fables is a delightfully cute fusion of Action RPG, Adventure and...
Video Gamesnichegamer.com

Family Trainer Heads West for Switch on September 3

Publisher Bandai Namco and developer h.a.n.d. have announced Family Trainer heads west on September 3. The full movement exercising and athletics game was originally released back in December of last year, in Japan. Here’s a new trailer confirming Family Trainer heads west: