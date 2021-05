One of the community traditions that was missed in 2020 was the BEST PTO’s annual Color Run. Ever since the event’s first year in 2016, the Color Run has been an annual day of fun for 700+ participants and has raised over $80,000 in total to fund educational enrichment activities and physical improvements (such as playground equipment) at our two elementary schools (Davis and Lane). While the PTO can’t have big gatherings yet, they still need to fundraise for the events and activities at our schools next year, so the Color Run is back for 2021 in a virtual format that everyone in the community is welcome to join.