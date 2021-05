Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard had a message for a bettor who told him that he had a lot of money riding on the Blazers winning at least 42 games this season. Damian Accepted the challenge on April 19, when the Trail Blazers were 32-24. To get to the mark this fan needed, Dame and the Blazers would have to go 10-6 to finish the season. Doesn’t seem to crazy…at least not for Lillard. However, after the Blazers lost four games in a row, the 42-win mark was looking unlikely.