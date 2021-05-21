Free Summer Movie Series Coming to Tuscaloosa, Alabama
Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa announced Friday that the local media company will host a free movie series that will take place in Government Plaza this summer. Free Movies Downtown at Sundown will be a six-week event where the Tuscaloosa community can gather in the plaza to enjoy a family-friendly film, free of charge. The event is supported by presenting sponsors Tuscaloosa Tourism and Sports, the City of Tuscaloosa, Pepsi and Bryant Bank.tuscaloosathread.com