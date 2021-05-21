US payment giant Marqeta files for an IPO

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articlePayment giant Marqeta, an Oakland, California-based firm that assists businesses to issue debit and credit cards to employees or contract workers, has filed with the federal Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to go public. Last May, Marqeta raised $ 150 million, giving it a $ 4.3billion valuation, with backers later...

Businessmorningstar.com

SPACs Bolster the U.S.'s Global Lead in IPOs

The boom in blank-check companies earlier this year has lured companies to list in New York and has cut into Europe's share of the global market for initial public offerings. Signa Sports United, a Berlin-based sports e-commerce and technology platform, is among the latest looking at this route through a special-purpose acquisition company, or SPAC. It is in talks to merge with Yucaipa Acquisition Corp. to go public on the New York Stock Exchange. The deal would include the acquisition of the U.K. online bike retailer Wiggle Chain Reaction Cycles and could value the combined company at up to $4 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.
EconomyUS News and World Report

SEC Approves Nasdaq Proposal to Allow IPO Alternative to Raise Funds

(Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has approved a proposal by exchange operator Nasdaq Inc to allow companies to raise capital through direct listings. In a filing https://bit.ly/3vc3jHV dated May 19, the SEC said Nasdaq's proposed rule change was consistent with the regulator's rules and regulations and...
StocksPosted by
94.3 Lite FM

Oatly Hits the US Stock Market Today with IPO Valued at $10 Billion

Oatly’s long-awaited initial public offering [IPO] is set to open today, expecting to be valued at $10 billion on the US stock market. The oat milk giant gained immense, widespread popularity within the US, from local coffee shops to national brands carrying the brand's dairy alternatives. Oatly will be offering almost 84.4 million shares at potentially $17 a share. Hargreaves Lansdown announced today that the oat milk company will finally begin its trading later today.
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Expanding Latin American gym chain SmartFit files for IPO

SAO PAULO, May 20 (Reuters) - Latin American gym chain SmartFit has filed for an initial public offering (IPO) to raise funds for its expansion, a Brazilian securities filing showed. The planned IPO move comes as many fitness chains have been forced to close gyms during coronavirus lockdowns. SmartFit has...
MarketsUS News and World Report

U.S. SEC Chair Says More Investor Protection Needed on Crypto Exchanges

(Reuters) -U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Gary Gensler said on Thursday he would like to see more regulation around cryptocurrency exchanges, including those that solely trade bitcoin and do not currently have to register with his agency. "This is a quite volatile, one might say highly volatile, asset class,...
Marketscheckout.ie

Oprah-backed Oatly Raises $1.4bn In IPO

Swedish vegan milk maker Oatly Group AB , which counts celebrities Oprah Winfrey and Natalie Portman among its backers, raised $1.4 billion in its U.S. initial public offering on Wednesday, the company said in a statement. The company, whose investors also include rapper Jay Z and former Starbucks Corp head...
IndustryFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Oat milk giant sets price for IPO

Oatly, the world's largest oat milk company, will raise $1.4 billion in an initial public offering Thursday on the Nasdaq stock exchange, capitalizing on a global surge in demand for its products. Oatly priced its shares at $17 apiece ahead of the IPO, giving the company a valuation of nearly...
Marketsmorningstar.com

JD Logistics to Raise $3.17 Billion From Hong Kong IPO

JD Logistics Inc. is raising $3.17 billion from an initial public offering in Hong Kong as it plans to price the deal at the lower half of an indicative range, according to people familiar with the situation. The logistics arm of JD.com Inc. has guided investors that it plans to...
Businessmobihealthnews.com

Insurtech company Bright Health latest digital health company to IPO

Minneapolis-based insurtech Bright Health Group is officially going public after announcing it has filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Bright Health Group has yet to determine the number of shares and price range for its IPO, but according to its registration form,...
BusinessPosted by
pymnts

Goldman Sachs Courting Investors For Startups

GS Growth, a unit of Goldman Sachs that buys stakes in startup firms, has spent the past few months wooing outside investors, The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday (May 20). The group’s first client fund, West Street Global Growth Partners, raised more than $3 billion earlier this month. Sources tell...
Markets94.3 Jack FM

Robinhood to allow users to buy into IPOs

(Reuters) -Online brokerage Robinhood on Thursday said it is starting to roll out a platform that will allow users of its trading app to buy into initial public offerings alongside Wall Street funds, a step in its quest to “democratize” finance. Access to IPOs will allow users to buy shares...
BusinessPosted by
MarketWatch

Medical scrubs maker FIGS to offer 22.5 million shares in IPO, priced at $16 to $19 each

Medical scrubs maker FIGS Inc. set terms for its initial public offering on Thursday, with plans to offer 22.5 million shares priced at $16 to $19 each. The company has applied to list on the New York Stock Exchange, under the ticker "FIGS." The company is planning a dual-class structure of Class A and Class B shares, where Class A shares will carry one vote per share, and Class B will carry 20 votes per share. The majority of the Class B shares will be held by co0-founders and co-CEOs Heather Hasson and Trina Spear, and Tulco, LLC, the company's majority stockholder. There are 15 banks underwriting the deal, led by Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley. Proceeds will be used working capital and general corporate purposes. FIGS had net income of $11.4 million in the first quarter, up from $4.1 million in the year-earlier period, its filing documents show. Revenue rose to $87.1 million from $31.9 million.
Marketscryptopolitan.com

Bitcoin is the best cryptocurrency to buy after a large-scale sale

• China cannot eliminate the cryptocurrency but will regulate it, according to McLemore. • Bitcoin can prepare for a new wave of investors. The Bitcoin crash shook traders, especially when China banned financial institutions from using the token. This measure was followed after the announcement by Elon Musk, Tesla CEO, where he clarified that he would not accept cryptocurrency as a payment method.