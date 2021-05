How Many Miles Do You Need To Walk To Lose Weight?. I’m going to save you a lot of trouble and answer the question first. The answer is, “Zero miles.” BUT hold on…before you get mad at me for pulling a bait and switch, let’s dig a little deeper into the subject of a walking regimen being used as a tool for weight loss. I asked this same question to a group of women who have extensive life experience, who share the same or similar struggles in their health that are common to all of us, and who have gone through a lot of trial and error in their lives when it comes to doing what it takes to stay lean and healthy. This provides some amazing insight into how walking each day can be an effective source of exercise that can either help with fat loss or be a way to maintain a healthy weight.