Wildlife

Extraordinary Evolution Research Reveals Mammals in the Time of Dinosaurs Held Each Other Back

By University of Oxford
 6 days ago

A new study led by researchers from the Oxford University Museum of Natural History, University of Oxford, and the University of Birmingham for Current Biology has used new methods to analyze the variability of mammal fossils, revealing extraordinary results: it was not dinosaurs, but possibly other mammals, that were the main competitors of modern mammals before and after the mass extinction of dinosaurs.

