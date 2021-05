EMPORIA, Kan. (AP) — A local coroner says three teenagers who died last weekend when their car crashed into the Cottonwood River south of Emporia drowned. Television station KSN says the Lyon County Sheriff’s office released the coroner's report on Wednesday. The wreck was discovered around 6:30 p.m. Saturday after injured 15-year-old Ashely Edwards was spotted walking down the road. The girl told deputies that she had been a passenger in a car that crashed.