We have Arkansas to thank for the emergence of fried pickles. According to Eater, Atkins, Arkansas' Duchess Drive-In started serving this finger food back in 1963 when the owner had a ton of leftover dill pickle slices and catfish batter. He combined the ingredients together, threw them in a deep fryer, and sold baskets of ten pickles for ten cents apiece. Fast forward to the present, and this crispy side dish has taken the country by storm. Zaxby's tapped into this love and has good news for any fried food fans looking to rekindle their love of some classic fried dill pickles.