Santa Fe, NM

New Mexico man to be sentenced in fatal beating of boy

New Haven Register
 6 days ago

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Prosecutors in New Mexico are seeking the maximum sentence of 24 years for a man who pleaded guilty to recklessly permitting child abuse in the beating death of 13-year-old Jeremiah Valencia in 2017. Jordan Anthony Nuñez, 22, pleaded guilty in March 2020 to one count...

