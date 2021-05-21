New Mexico man to be sentenced in fatal beating of boy

An arrest warrant has been issued for a Santa Fe man accused of violently beating his girlfriend and trapping her in her home Saturday before fleeing in the woman’s car. A criminal complaint filed in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court says David Trinidad, 33, faces charges of first-degree kidnapping, assault against a household member, aggravated battery, false imprisonment and unlawful taking of a motor vehicle. Trinidad’s girlfriend told police she had been at a neighbor’s home that afternoon when Trinidad arrived, grabbed her and forced her back to her home, an arrest warrant affidavit says. He then closed the door and placed a small piece of furniture in front of it, and told the woman she was not allowed to leave, she said.