Online Dating Sites Offer Incentives to Get Vaccinated, White House Says

Voice of America
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe White House COVID-19 response team said Friday that major online dating sites are pitching in to encourage more people in the United States to get vaccinated. At the response team’s Friday briefing, Andy Slavitt, senior White House adviser, told reporters that major dating sites including Bumble, Tinder, Hinge, Match, OkCupid and others are offering incentives to members to get vaccinated, including badges to display on their profiles and access to premium features.

