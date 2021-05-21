newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Diego, CA

USS Russell Returns to San Diego After 6-Month Deployment in Indo-Pacific

By City News Service
Posted by 
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30gq6N_0a7I1YZ100
The USS Russell fires its 5-inch gun during an exercise. Navy photo

The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Russell returned to San Diego Friday, following a deployment to U.S. 3rd and 7th Fleet areas of operations.

The Russell crew left San Diego in early December to take part in a sustainment exercise with the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group before deploying to the Indo-Pacific last Dec. 23.

“Russell’s `Red Dragons’ demonstrated that no matter the tasking, whether it is assisting those in need, supporting partnerships with allies, or integrating with joint forces — from the Southern Hemisphere to the Arctic region — we are able to accomplish an incredible variety of missions wherever we are needed,” said Cmdr. James Hopp, the ship’s commanding officer. “This crew has shown remarkable resilience and skill, and should be especially proud of what they accomplished this deployment.”

While operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet, Russell’s crew conducted operations in Oceania and also worked with the Republic of the Marshall Islands and Papua, New Guinea. While operating in the Indian Ocean, Russell participated in a joint force maritime exercise with the Indian Navy, Indian Air Force, and Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group.

In February, the guided-missile destroyer participated in dual carrier operations with the Theodore Roosevelt and Nimitz strike groups that showcased the all-domain capabilities of two carrier strike groups and their ability to quickly aggregate in any area of operation. Additionally, Russell executed expeditionary strike force operations with TRCSG and the Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group in the South China Sea.

Most recently, Russell participated in Exercise Northern Edge 2021 in the Gulf of Alaska.

The U.S. 3rd Fleet leads naval forces in the Indo-Pacific.

Times of San Diego

Times of San Diego

San Diego, CA
7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Comprehensive local news and thoughtful commentary for the San Diego region.

 https://timesofsandiego.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
State
Alaska State
Local
California Government
San Diego, CA
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Theodore Roosevelt
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indo Pacific#Marshall Islands#Naval Operations#Naval Forces#Arctic Alaska#U S Forces#The U S 7th Fleet#The Indian Navy#Indian Air Force#The U S 3rd Fleet#7th Fleet Areas#Dual Carrier Operations#Missions#The Arctic#Carrier#Joint Forces#Indian Ocean#Cmdr James Hopp#Oceania#Allies
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Military
News Break
Politics
Related
Militarykusi.com

Marines and Sailors return home to Camp Pendleton after seven month deployment

CAMP PENDLETON (KUSI) – U.S. Marines and Sailors with the 3rd Marine Air Wing, Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 164 (VMM-164) reunite with their families on May 22, 2021 on Camp Pendleton, California. The Marines and Sailors of the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, embarked aboard Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group, returned home...
San Diego, CANBC San Diego

USS Roosevelt Returns From 2nd Deployment in Less Than 2 Years

USS Theodore Roosevelt is returning to its homeport of San Diego Tuesday from its second deployment in two years and following a stint in the spotlight due to a COVID-19 outbreak that grounded the ship for months. The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier deployed in December 2020 for the South China Sea...
Aerospace & Defensenavy.mil

USS Bunker Hill Returns Home from Deployment

Bunker Hill, part of the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group (TRCSG), departed on deployment to the Indo-Pacific, Dec. 23, 2020. "The Bunker Hill crew should feel very proud of what they’ve accomplished over the last six months,” said Rear Adm. Doug Verissimo, commander, Carrier Strike Group Nine. “The ship, her CO, and the Sailors provided forward-operating presence throughout 7th Fleet as a key component of our strike group. As the air defense commander, they answered the call every step of the way even during a challenging double-pump deployment under COVID conditions. I could not be more pleased with their performance and resilience.”
Militarymilitarynews.com

USS New Hampshire returns from deployment

The Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS New Hampshire (SSN 778) returned from deployment to its homeport at Naval Station Norfolk, May 7. Under the command of Cmdr. Bennett Christman, New Hampshire returns from a deployment where it executed the chief of naval operations' maritime strategy by supporting national security interests and maritime security operations.
MilitaryUSNI News

Arriving Home, USS Theodore Roosevelt Wraps Up 2nd Deployment in 16 Months

Aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt(CVN-71) pulled into its berth at Naval Air Station North Island, Calif., on Tuesday morning, completing its second overseas deployment in 16 months. The carrier, flagship for the Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group, had left San Diego in October 2020 for a final set of pre-deployment training...
Kauai County, HIstaradvertiser.com

Russian spy ship operating off Kauai, Navy confirms

A Russian spy ship parked in international waters off Kauai for several days has delayed a Missile Defense Agency missile test, officials said. U.S. Pacific Fleet at Pearl Harbor said in a statement that it “is aware of the Russian vessel operating in international waters in the vicinity of Hawaii, and will continue to track it through the duration of its time here. Through maritime patrol aircraft, surface ships and joint capabilities, we can closely monitor all vessels in the Indo-Pacific area of operations.”
Militarybigislandnow.com

Russian Spy Vessel Confirmed Off Hawai´i Coast

The US Pacific Fleet at Pearl Harbor has confirmed the presence of a Russian spy vessel lingering in international waters off the coast of Hawai´i. Authorities confirmed Wednesday that the ship has been loitering in the region off the island of Kaua´i for several days. As a result, a Missile Defense Agency missile test has been delayed, according to a report by the Honolulu Star Advertiser.
Hawaii StatePosted by
Newsweek

U.S. Navy Tracks Russian Vessel off Hawaii Coast Near Missile Range

The U.S. Pacific fleet is closely tracking a Russian Navy surveillance ship which has been operating off the coast of Hawaii near a crucial American missile range. The U.S. Naval Institute (USNI) reported that the vessel off the coast of Kauai for the last few days was the Russian Navy Vishnya-class auxiliary general intelligence (AGI) ship Kareliya.
Hawaii Statehawaiinewsnow.com

Pacific Fleet monitoring Russian spy vessel in waters off Hawaii

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The US Pacific confirmed Wednesday that it is monitoring a Russian spy vessel operating in international waters off Hawaii. In a statement, the fleet said it will “continue to track it through the duration of its time here.”. “Through maritime patrol aircraft, surface ships and joint...