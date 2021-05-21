Pringles, meet Wendy's: Chip company enters chicken sandwich wars with new flavor

1 cup forbidden rice (or brown rice) 1 lb boneless, skinless chicken breasts (2 breasts) Prepare bowl: Cook rice according to package instructions. Preheat the oven to 425°F and line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Place chicken on one side of sheet. In a small bowl, combine sumac and one-third of oil; brush mixture over chicken and sprinkle with salt and pepper. Bake for 10 minutes. Toss eggplant with cumin, another one-third of oil, and sprinkle with salt and pepper. Add to the other half of sheet and continue baking for 25 minutes, until chicken is cooked through and eggplant is tender and lightly browned. Set aside until cool enough to handle, then slice.