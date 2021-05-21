newsbreak-logo
Business

Pringles, meet Wendy's: Chip company enters chicken sandwich wars with new flavor

By Eric Davidson
KDKA News Radio
 1 day ago

The golden age of strange food collabs has brought us the newest contender in the chicken sandwich wars. Pringles has teamed up with Wendy’s for its newest flavor. Read more on Audacy.

Pittsburgh, PA
All the local breaking news stories from Pittsburgh.

