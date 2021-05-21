Berkeley Talks transcript: Journalists on reporting in China and U.S.-China relations

Now let me return to last week’s big question – Who will “win” the 21st century? When you compare raw numbers, you have to ask: What good does it do for America to grow 5% or 6% a year if China can grow 10% to 12% a year? It now seems certain that China will someday surpass the U.S. in GDP, but bear in mind that they have four times as many people – so their per capita GDP would still be 75% below ours.