Berkeley Talks transcript: Journalists on reporting in China and U.S.-China relations
Listen to Berkeley Talks episode #115: “Journalists on reporting in China and U.S.-China relations.”. Bak Chan: Hello. Ladies and gentlemen, good afternoon from beautiful Berkeley. Welcome to our program today, “Journalism on China and U.S.-China Relations: The View from Washington, Beijing and Berkeley.” My name is Bak Chan. I am Board Member and past President of the California Alumni Association Chinese Chapter, or CAA Chinese Chapter for short. We are the sponsor of today’s event along the Berkeley Graduate School of Journalism.news.berkeley.edu