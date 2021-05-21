newsbreak-logo
Brevard County schools vote to make face masks voluntary at end of year

By Mel Holt, WFTV.com
Posted by 
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AJM7R_0a7I0iTc00

BREVARD COUNTY. Fla. — For months, the Brevard County School board has heard from parents opposing masks in schools.

The policy was put in place last year in an effort to keep students safe inside the classroom when social distancing wasn’t possible.

At a special meeting in Viera Friday, the school board voted to change its mask policy with one catch: It will not take effect until the end of this school year.

The district says it will continue to follow the current recommendations of both the CDC and the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) for the remainder of the year.

Marion, Lake and Flagler counties said masks will be optional after this school semester.

The CDC suggests schools continue masking up until the summer.

Florida’s education commissioner sent a memo encouraging districts to make mask policies optional next school year.

Volusia, Seminole, Orange and Osceola counties are taking steps to make their decisions before the start of the fall semester.

The last day for Brevard County schools is June 3.

