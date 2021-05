Lewisville basketball coach Brian Miller is leaving his alma mater to be the next head coach at Lake Dallas, according to an announcement from Lake Dallas ISD on Monday. “I’m excited about being here and having the opportunity to build the program up, because I know this is a great community,” Miller said in a statement via Lake Dallas ISD. “I plan to hit the ground running with our summer programs and transition into a fall league. There’s going to be a lot of opportunities for kids to get involved in the gym to better themselves and help our program grow.”