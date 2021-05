The Morgan Conservation District is bringing a different perspective to an agricultural experience. The district is planning its first ever Ag Bike Tour, from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 22. Participants will pedal their way from the Morgan Conservation District office to an irrigated corn producer, a dairy farmer and a local vineyard, where they will enjoy lunch provided by Blue Ribbon BBQ. The intent is to provide participants with information about irrigation practices in Morgan County.