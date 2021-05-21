HERO: Off-Duty Firefighter Rescues Child, Driver Freed From Chester County Crash

At the scene Photo Credit: Berwyn Fire Company

An off-duty volunteer firefighter rescued a child from a vehicle that crashed and overturned Thursday in Chester County, fire officials said.

Photos show the single-vehicle overturned on the 600 section of Pugh Road in Tredyffrin Township.

The off-duty Berwyn firefighter was in the area at the time, and removed the child with help from police from the vehicle around 12:40 p.m., the fire company said on Facebook.

The crew of Engine 2-2 removed the windshield to extricate the driver.

EMS crews with Ambulance 2-2 and MICU 102 handled patient care for both occupants, who were taken to Paoli Hospital by ambulance, fire officials said.

The roadway was reopened within an hour.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.