Chester County, PA

HERO: Off-Duty Firefighter Rescues Child, Driver Freed From Chester County Crash

By Nicole Acosta
Daily Voice
 5 days ago
At the scene Photo Credit: Berwyn Fire Company

An off-duty volunteer firefighter rescued a child from a vehicle that crashed and overturned Thursday in Chester County, fire officials said.

Photos show the single-vehicle overturned on the 600 section of Pugh Road in Tredyffrin Township.

The off-duty Berwyn firefighter was in the area at the time, and removed the child with help from police from the vehicle around 12:40 p.m., the fire company said on Facebook.

The crew of Engine 2-2 removed the windshield to extricate the driver.

EMS crews with Ambulance 2-2 and MICU 102 handled patient care for both occupants, who were taken to Paoli Hospital by ambulance, fire officials said.

The roadway was reopened within an hour.

