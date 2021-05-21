CACC releases president’s, dean’s lists for spring 2021
Coastal Alabama Community College announced today the Escambia County, Ala. students who made the president and dean’s lists for Spring 2021. The requirements for the president’s list is a semester grade point average of 4.0, and completion of a minimum semester course load of 12 semester credit hours of college-level work. Requirements for the dean’s list is a semester grade point average of 3.50 or higher but below 4.0, and completion of a minimum semester course load of 12 semester credit hours of college-level work.www.atmoreadvance.com