Escambia County, AL

CACC releases president’s, dean’s lists for spring 2021

By Staff Reports
Atmore Advance
 5 days ago

Coastal Alabama Community College announced today the Escambia County, Ala. students who made the president and dean’s lists for Spring 2021. The requirements for the president’s list is a semester grade point average of 4.0, and completion of a minimum semester course load of 12 semester credit hours of college-level work. Requirements for the dean’s list is a semester grade point average of 3.50 or higher but below 4.0, and completion of a minimum semester course load of 12 semester credit hours of college-level work.

www.atmoreadvance.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
