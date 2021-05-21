School-district treasurer in Otsego County gets no jail time for $34K theft

ESTOPPEL NOTICE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the resolution published herewith has been adopted by the Board of Education of the Cooperstown Central School District, Otsego County, New York (the "District"), on May 5, 2021, and the validity of the obligations authorized by such resolution may be hereafter contested only if: (1) (a)such obligations were authorized for an object or purpose for which the District is not authorized to expend money or (b)the provisions of law which should have been complied with as of the date of publication of this notice were not substantially complied with and an action, suit or proceeding contesting such validity is commenced within twenty days after the date of publication of this notice; or (2) such obligations were authorized in violation of the provisions of the Constitution of the State of New York. Dated: May 5, 2021 /s/Wendy Lansing District Clerk SUMMARY OF RESOLUTION The following is a summary of a resolution adopted by the Board of Education of the Cooperstown Central School District, Otsego County, New York (the "District") on May 5, 2021. Said resolution authorizes the issuance of refunding serial bonds (the "Refunding Bonds") and the sale of the Refunding Bonds in an amount not to exceed $2,500,000. The proceeds from the sale of the Refunding Bonds shall be used for the specific purpose of refunding certain outstanding bonds of the District issued in 2011 (collectively, the "Prior Bonds"). The Refunding Bonds are being issued in accordance with the terms of a refunding financial plan (the "Refunding Financial Plan") prepared for the District. Information regarding the Prior Bonds is described as follows: $6,525,000 School District (Serial-DASNY Pool) Bonds, 2011 Purpose Original Amount Period of Probable Usefulness Capital improvements to the Elementary School, $6,525,000 30 years the Middle/Senior High School and the Bus Garage and Storage Facility. Copies of the resolution summarized herein and the Refunding Financial Plan are available for public inspection during normal business hours at the Office of the District Clerk, Cooperstown Central School District, Cooperstown, New York.