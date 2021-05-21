How a Hawai‘i Restaurant Launched the Soufflé Pancake Craze
If you google "soufflé pancake," pretty much every result returns with the keywords "Japanese soufflé pancake." The fluffy treats seem to have evolved from Japan's obsession with American-style breakfast pancakes, which really took off with the arrival of Hawai'i restaurant Eggs 'n Things in Tokyo in 2010. With the way the Japanese are known for imitating and improving upon other cuisines, it makes sense that they would latch onto the thing that made American pancakes stand out—their fluffiness—and push the envelope farther, creating something new and perhaps better.