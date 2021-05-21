newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Honolulu, HI

How a Hawai‘i Restaurant Launched the Soufflé Pancake Craze

By Katrina Valcourt
honolulumagazine.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you google “soufflé pancake,” pretty much every result returns with the keywords “Japanese soufflé pancake.” The fluffy treats seem to have evolved from Japan’s obsession with American-style breakfast pancakes, which really took off with the arrival of Hawai‘i restaurant Eggs ’n Things in Tokyo in 2010. With the way the Japanese are known for imitating and improving upon other cuisines, it makes sense that they would latch onto the thing that made American pancakes stand out—their fluffiness—and push the envelope farther, creating something new and perhaps better.

www.honolulumagazine.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Honolulu, HI
Restaurants
Honolulu, HI
Food & Drinks
Local
Hawaii Restaurants
Local
Hawaii Lifestyle
City
Honolulu, HI
Local
Hawaii Food & Drinks
Honolulu, HI
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink#Open Kitchen#Special Sauce#Salted Caramel#Hawai I Restaurant#Google#Eggs N Things#Cloud Nine Caf#Sun Tea Mix#Cream Pot#Instagram#French#Bs#Waik K S Cream Pot#Japanese Souffl Pancake#Souffl Pancakes#Breakfast#American Pancakes#Souffle Pancakes#Pumpkin
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Tourism
News Break
Restaurants
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
China
News Break
Lifestyle
Country
Japan
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Honolulu, HIhonolulumagazine.com

A Sushi Bar for Every Mood: Three Places Inside ‘Ohana Hale Marketplace

Amid the warren of 200-plus kiosks at ‘Ohana Hale Marketplace, it’s easy to miss the startling presence of three sit-down sushi counters. You would have to browse avidly to find this out, because they’re spread out inside a cavernous space crammed with everything from jewelry and T-shirts to crack seed and tonkatsu, meaning if you already know where you’re going, you’re unlikely to happen upon all three.
Hawaii StatePosted by
Only In Hawaii

Both A Restaurant And Art Gallery, Hawaii’s Bamboo Restaurant Is An Underrated Day Trip Destination

Delicious food can be found throughout the Aloha State, but sometimes we want more than just a great meal. What sometimes makes a meal even better is the experience we get with it. Whether it’s the unique ambiance that comes with eating in a historic building, an activity like dancing, or local art adorning the […] The post Both A Restaurant And Art Gallery, Hawaii’s Bamboo Restaurant Is An Underrated Day Trip Destination appeared first on Only In Your State.
Hawaii Statekauainownews.com

Hawaii Coffee Assoc. Presents 2021 Virtual Conference

The statewide Hawaii Coffee Association (HCA) presents an informative two-day webinar featuring coffee industry leaders, researchers and educators. The June 24-25th event is a free resource for its association members and the broader community. In addition, HCA hosts the 12th annual Statewide Coffee Cupping Competition with winners announced June 25...
Hawaii Statebudgettravel.com

Deal Alert: Go to Hawaii This Year: 4-Star Hilton Stay w/Air

Save now. Choose your travel dates later. Big Island of Hawaii "a vast frontier, full of unexpected wonders"; we think one of the best surprises starts now, with savings over $835 with this offer from Great Value Vacations, where you can take advantage of travel dates through 2021. At $799...
Honolulu, HIhawaiinewsnow.com

Episode 8: Stress and Coping with Dr. Stern

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - HI Now’s Kanoe Gibson “connects the dots” on “Stress and Coping” with Dr. Jeffrey D. Stern. What is stress? What does it do to our mind and body? Do the effects of stress change as we age? Dr. Stern explains what “stress” is, and how we can navigate through it, using simple and healthy stress management routines.
Hawaii StateHouston Chronicle

How Kona coffee became one of Hawaii's most recognizable products

Apart from pineapples and macadamia nuts, Kona coffee might be the most recognizable Hawaiian product to reach consumers on the mainland. Advertising campaigns in the 20th century seized on mainlanders’ fascination with the Hawaiian Islands, marketing the coffee as a novel delicacy. That popularity has lasted well into the present...
Honolulu, HIstaradvertiser.com

‘Kai Piha’ documentary on Hawaiian fishponds debuts on PBS Hawai‘i

Mesmerizing shots of schooling, white-silver ‘anaeholo, traveling mullet, fill the opening scenes of “Kai Piha: Na Loko I‘a (Full Tide: Fishponds),” Ann Marie Kirk’s beautiful new documentary about four Hawaiian fishponds on Oahu where mullet were raised. Read more. Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser!. You're reading a premium story....
Hawaii StatePosted by
BoardingArea

Save 25 Percent Plus Earn 10,000 Bonus Marriott Bonvoy Points 2021 in Hawaii and Bora Bora

You can save 25 percent on room rates at your choice of twelve resort properties in Hawaii and one resort property in Bora Bora — plus earn 10,000 bonus Marriott Bonvoy points per stay and receive a complimentary upgrade to next available room category based on availability — when you stay a minimum of ten consecutive days and nine consecutive nights through Monday, September 6, 2021…
Hawaii Stateinsiderfamilies.com

Best Beaches in the Big Island of Hawaii

Are you planning a trip to the Big Island of Hawaii? You may look forward to visiting the island, exploring some of the different attractions, and spending lots of time on the beach. When you’re on the beaches in Hawaii, you can soak up the sun, go surfing, swim, and even try snorkeling for the first time. While Hawaii is home to dozens of beautiful beaches, some stand out a bit more than others. If you’d like to make sure you’re visiting some of the best ones in the area, check out this list!
Hawaii StatePosted by
Just Go

Three Movies with the main filming locations in Hawaii

In addition to its history, scenery, and beauty, Hawaii has much to offer. Also, Hawaii is home to many award-winning movies!. If you are considering moving to this island state, there are several unique facts to consider. First, Hawaiian Standard Time is its time zone. It is two hours behind Pacific time, which means it is five hours behind Eastern time. Despite Hawaii having eight major islands with population hubs, four counties make up the state. A colored flower represents each island, while each city has an elected council and a new mayor. Although the available resources are few, it is one of the few states where all the underground minerals belong to the state.
Hawaii Stateclick orlando

‘It’s like being in prison:’ Clermont couple forced to quarantine in Hawaii

Alayne and Milton Thompson thought they’d finally made it. They landed in Honolulu this past weekend to begin the honeymoon they’d dreamed of since marrying in 2019. They brought their negative COVID-19 test results with them, as Hawaii has some of the strictest COVID-19 requirements in the U.S. for travelers. They even took along their cards showing both had been fully vaccinated.
Hawaii Statehawaiinews.online

83 New Hawaii COVID-19 Cases: DATE

In the latest COVID-19 cases report from the Government of the Aloha State, 83 new Hawaii COVID-19 cases were reported bringing the total to 33,834 (up 0.2% from the previous day). To date, 1,543,950 COVID-19 tests have been conducted with 33,676 resulting in a positive reading and marking today’s positivity rate at 1.6%.
Honolulu, HIsamoanews.com

Hawaiian Airlines reservation systems are overwhelmed with demand soaring

Honolulu, HAWAII — A sudden surge in demand for travel has overwhelmed Hawaiian Airlines’ systems for booking flights – both online and on the phone – leaving Hawaii’s dominant carrier unable to serve customers. Honolulu Civil Beat is reporting the problems, which the airline described as separate issues, come as...
Honolulu, HIbizjournals

People on the Move

SVP, Director Commercial Credit Group at Bank of Hawaii Corp. (Honolulu, HI) Ho is responsible for leading a team of analysts and underwriters for BOH's commercial lending line of business in the Credit Administration Division. She has more than 25 years of experience, beginning when she first joined the bank in 1996 as a credit analyst, and has held a variety of positions over the years.
Hawaii StateUS News and World Report

Hawaii Man Accused of Poisoning Stream, Prawns Fined $633K

HILO, Hawaii (AP) — The Hawaii Board of Land and Natural Resources fined a man more than $600,000 on accusations of poisoning a stream, killing an estimated 6,250 Tahitian prawns. It was the largest fine to date for an aquatic resource violation in the state, West Hawaii Today reported. Wayne...