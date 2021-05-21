First Spin: The Week's Best New Dance Tracks From Duke Dumont & Channel Tres, Rezz, Wave Racer & More

This week gave us a double dose of Avicii news, with the sisters of Nervo clarifying that while they are working on their decade-old Avicii collab "Let Me Show You Love (Don't Give Up On Us)," they're actually entirely revamping the song's composition, as they only own rights to its topline. Additionally, Stockholm's Ericsson Globe has been officially renamed Avicii Arena, with the 15,000-person venue to also serve as a hub for initiatives by the Tim Bergling Foundation. "For us, the possibility of taking the Foundation into the arena for longterm activity is a very unique opportunity," Avicii's father, Klas Bergling, told Billboard.