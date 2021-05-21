newsbreak-logo
Theater & Dance

First Spin: The Week's Best New Dance Tracks From Duke Dumont & Channel Tres, Rezz, Wave Racer & More

By Katie Bain
Billboard
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week gave us a double dose of Avicii news, with the sisters of Nervo clarifying that while they are working on their decade-old Avicii collab "Let Me Show You Love (Don't Give Up On Us)," they're actually entirely revamping the song's composition, as they only own rights to its topline. Additionally, Stockholm's Ericsson Globe has been officially renamed Avicii Arena, with the 15,000-person venue to also serve as a hub for initiatives by the Tim Bergling Foundation. "For us, the possibility of taking the Foundation into the arena for longterm activity is a very unique opportunity," Avicii's father, Klas Bergling, told Billboard.

www.billboard.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dove Cameron
Person
Avicii
Person
Rezz
Person
Sg Lewis
Person
Anabel Englund
Person
Felix Cartal
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dance Music#Pop Music#Music Producer#Avicii News#Ericsson Globe#Billboard#British#Zhu Flight Facilities#Australian#Chemical#Mk#Jaguar#European#Reeding Festival#D Eaupe#Dutch#Vocal Focused Tracks#Dance Floor#Song#Female Vocalists
