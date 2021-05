An individual made a bomb threat at the Joint Base Andrews main gate Friday night that turned out to be a hoax. The individual drove his vehicle up to the main gate of Joint Base Andrews around 4:45 p.m. and told base security forces that he had a bomb in his vehicle. After the individual was taken into custody, bomb sniffing military working dogs did an initial sweep of the vehicle and did not find anything relevant. A U.S. Air Force Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team then deployed an EOD robot that checked the vehicle for an explosive device. An EOD team member subsequently checked the vehicle while wearing a protective suit.