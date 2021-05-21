Understanding Cryptocurrency

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleThe world was shaken when this past week Elon Musk decided to change course and no longer accept Bitcoin as payment for products from his company. It was just this past March when Musk announced he was going to accept the cryptocurrency as payment for his vehicles, which was an eye-opener for this country and the value in cryptocurrency. However, many people still ponder the question, “what is cryptocurrency?” I have clients asking me about this regularly, and with all of the recent coverage surrounding Dogecoin and even Musk hosting Saturday Night Live, I thought now was the best time to shed some light on the subject.

