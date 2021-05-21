newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Golden Knights increase capacity for Game 5

By Ben Gotz
reviewjournal.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. PAUL, Minn. — The Golden Knights are going to return home to even more fans than before. The team announced Friday that T-Mobile Arena will have increased capacity starting Monday with Game 5 against the Minnesota Wild. The Knights put additional tickets on sale in conjunction with the news.

www.reviewjournal.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Colorado State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jonathan Marchessault
Person
Zach Parise
Person
Dean Evason
Person
Alec Martinez
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Playoff Games#Go Game#Road Games#Home Games#The Golden Knights#T Mobile Arena#Hockey Reference#The Los Angeles Kings#American#The New Jersey Devils#Knights Building Game#Home Ice Advantage#Tampa Bay#Return Home#Pittsburgh#Fan Capacity#Edmonton#Tickets#Larger Crowds
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
New Jersey Devils
NHL Teams
Carolina Hurricanes
News Break
NHL
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Sports
NHL Teams
Minnesota Wild
NHL Teams
Los Angeles Kings
News Break
Hockey
Related
NHLprohockeyrumors.com

West Notes: Martinez, Hrenak, Lizotte, Sharks, Tarasenko

Alec Martinez is wrapping up his first ‘full’ season with Vegas and the pending unrestricted free agent told reporters, including David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, that he’s hoping this won’t be his last season with the Golden Knights. However, his agent Alec Schall told Schoen that no offers have been received from the team just yet. The 33-year-old has been an integral part of their back end this season, logging over 22 minutes a game while chipping in with 27 points in 47 games, the best point per game average of his career. He’s certainly in line to land a raise on his current $4MM AAV which could make it tough for the Golden Knights to re-sign him as they only have about $6MM in cap room for next year, per CapFriendly, with several players needing to be signed to fill out the roster. GM Kelly McCrimmon declined to comment other than saying talks will happen “when appropriate”.
NHLCBS Sports

Golden Knights' Alec Martinez: Two-point effort in loss

Martinez scored a goal on three shots and added an assist in Monday's 6-5 loss to the Wild. Most notably, Monday was the first time all season Martinez failed to record a blocked shot. The 33-year-old made up for it with a two-point showing. He's up to eight goals, 29 points, 80 shots on net, a plus-27 rating and 150 blocked shots through 50 outings this season.
NHLsemoball.com

Marchessault's OT goal lifts Golden Knights past Blues 4-3

LAS VEGAS (AP) -- Jonathan Marchessault scored with 17 seconds left in overtime to lift the Vegas Golden Knights to a 4-3 victory over the St. Louis Blues on Friday night. After clearing the puck cross-ice to Alex Tuch on a give-and-go, Marchessault took the return pass after slipping behind two Blues skaters and beat Jordan Binnington over his glove, sending the NHL's biggest crowd of the season of 7,567 into a frenzy.
NHLreviewjournal.com

No talks between Alec Martinez, Golden Knights on new contract

Alec Martinez is focused on taking care of business in the final eight games of the regular season and trying to win a Stanley Cup with the Golden Knights. The defenseman hopes it won’t be his last go-round with the club. Martinez is set to become an unrestricted free agent...
NHLCBS Sports

Golden Knights' Alec Martinez: Strong at both ends Saturday

Martinez registered a power-play assist, nine blocked shots and three hits in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Blues. Martinez did all the defensive work he needed to -- his nine blocks were a season high. He also got involved on offense when he set up Reilly Smith's tally at 4:11 of the third period. Martinez leads the league in blocked shots with 168, and the next closest player is the Oilers' Adam Larsson with 125. Martinez has added 32 points, 85 shots on net, 44 hits and a plus-26 rating in 53 contests.
NHLlasvegasadvisor.com

Knights on Ice – Nolo Contendere, Or in Vegas Terminology — No Call No Show

Nolo contendere is a legal term that comes from the Latin phrase for “I do not wish to contend.” It’s also referred to as a legal plea of no contest. In Las Vegas, it’s called “no call, no show” when you fail to show up for your scheduled work shift without calling in, which will usually lead to your termination. Last night the St. Louis Blues used their option and declared nolo contendere in their game against the VGK. Who could blame them? They had zero to play for. Whether they won or lost their remaining 4 games, their 4th-place position in the Honda West Division wouldn’t change one bit and their lack of effort showed in the 4-1 VGK win. The Blues came to town looking for just 1 point to lock up the final playoff spot and they accomplished that in the OT loss Friday night.
NHLlvsportsbiz.com

Golden Knights Face Colorado With Division Title, League’s Best Record On The Line; VGK Missing Patches, Reaves, Krebs, Martinez, Nosek; After Two Periods: VGK 1 Avs 1

With nothing less than a division title and the league’s best record in the balance, the Vegas Golden Knights have only 10 forwards (not the usual 12) and five defensemen (usually six) because of salary cap restrictions and bad timing of injuries against Colorado at T-Mobile Arena tonight. The Golden...
NHLCBS Sports

Golden Knights' Alec Martinez: Still out Wednesday

Martinez (foot) remains out of the lineup Wednesday versus the Sharks, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports. Martinez will miss a second game with the injury, thus ending his regular season. The defenseman had a resurgent 2020-21 with 32 points, 168 blocked shots and a plus-26 rating in 53 appearances. It's unclear if his foot injury will keep him out of any postseason contests.
NHLPosted by
The Game Haus

The Knightly Recap: Week 17

Last week on the Knightly Recap, the Vegas Golden Knights faced off against a division rival titan in the Colorado Avalanche at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV. They also finished off their season series against the Arizona Coyotes in a back-to-back set of games. This week on the Knightly...
NHLaudacy.com

Soak it up: Golden Knights Pre-postseason insight

Instead of asking what I don’t know about the Vegas Golden Knights as they stand on the precipice of the postseason, I’ve decided to write about what I DO know about them. Most people look at square footage, I’m looking for the writing on the wall. Here’s some of what the walls have been telling me:
NHLbestonlinesportsbooks.info

NHL Series Matchup Update for Betting on Stanley Cup Playoffs

The quest to win the best trophy in sports, and the hardest trophy to win, continues in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The winner of Lord Stanley’s Cup won’t be decided until July, but if you aren’t already watching in May, you are missing out on the best hockey of the season.
NHLKEYC

Wild set to face Golden Knights in game one of Stanley Cup Playoffs

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Wild open the Stanley Cup Playoffs with a seven-game series against the Vegas Golden Knights Sunday afternoon. This is the first postseason meeting between the two franchises. The Wild were 5-1-2 against the Golden Knights during the regular season. “We have what we believe...
NHLCBS Sports

Golden Knights' Mattias Janmark: Posts assist in Game 2 win

Janmark recorded an assist and three hits in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Wild in Game 2. Janmark set up Alex Tuch's first goal in the contest, which ultimately stood as the game-winner. The 28-year-old Janmark had only five points in 15 games after he was traded from Chicago to Vegas at the deadline. The Swede produced 24 points in 56 regular-season contests overall, although he could struggle to get involved in the offense if he remains in a third-line role during the playoffs.
NHLThe Hockey Writers

Wild Haunted by Memories of Tuch in Game 2 Loss to Fleury & Golden Knights

For the first time in franchise history, the Minnesota Wild had an opportunity to steal Games 1 and 2 in a best-of-seven series. It would have happened, too, if Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury didn’t have other plans for Tuesday night’s game in Las Vegas. With nearly 9,000 fans in the building, it took almost five periods for the Golden Knights to finally get their first goal of the series.
NHLknightsonice.com

Patrick Brown gives Golden Knights boost in Game 3 victory

Whenever Patrick Brown gets into the Golden Knights lineup, it’s noteworthy. Once again, he delivered when called upon. Brown, who had not played for the Golden Knights since April 3, played fourth-line center and scored the game-tying goal in the Golden Knights’ 5-2 victory against the Minnesota Wild in Game 3 of the teams’ first-round series at Xcel Energy Center on Thursday.
NHLpromomarketing.com

Vegas Golden Knights Trade Promo Products for Pre-Game Vaccination at Their Arena

Gameday giveaways are back as fans pack the stands. They’re a little different, since a lot of arenas and stadiums are still operating at limited capacity, but they’re back nonetheless. Recently, we wondered why more teams haven't given out face masks to fans, since most sports venues still require masks...