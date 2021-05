Frazier went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run Thursday against the Astros. Frazier was out of the lineup Wednesday, but he returned to smack his third home run of the season Thursday. After a dreadful start to the season, Frazier has quietly delivered all three of his long balls in his past six starts. Even so, he's still hitting just .151/.295/.315 across 88 plate appearances on the campaign and is regularly losing playing time to Brett Gardner.