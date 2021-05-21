Kumail Nanjiani to Play Male Revue Chippendales Founder in Limited Series IMMIGRANT at Hulu

If any of the acting categories for the Limited Series or TV Movie contenders are in flux it’s the race for the Lead Actor Emmy. In theory, SAG Award nominee Ethan Hawke should make the cut for “The Good Lord Bird.” We’ll also assume Paul Bettany will be rewarded for his decades-spanning turn in “WandaVision” and, if critics had a voice, Joel Edgerton would be rewarded for a career-best performance for “The Underground Railroad” (which also assumes the Television Academy embraces the Amazon Prime player). But none of these veteran actors are guaranteed a nomination. Not at all.