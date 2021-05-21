Kumail Nanjiani to Play Male Revue Chippendales Founder in Limited Series IMMIGRANT at Hulu
Kumail Nanjiani (Silicon Valley, Eternals) has signed on to play Chippendales founder Somen “Steve” Banerjee in the limited series titled Immigrant that has been ordered at Hulu. “It will tell the true story of Banerjee, the Indian-American entrepreneur who started Chippendales. The series will detail the insane, darkly comedic, crime-ridden story behind the unique male revue that became a cultural phenomenon.”geektyrant.com