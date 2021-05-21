newsbreak-logo
Sex Crimes

“RAPED By the Producer at 19 and Dumped PREGNANT On the Street”

The pop star and Oscar winner spoke through tears as she recalled her trauma during an appearance in The Me You Can’t See, a new mental health docuseries starring and co-created by Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey. In the first episode of the show, Gaga says that she had become...

Lady Gaga Opens Up About Becoming Pregnant, Suffering “Total Psychotic Break” After Being Raped at 19

Lady Gaga is divulging new details about being raped by a music producer when she was 19. The pop star, who first opened up about her sexual assault in a 2014 radio interview with Howard Stern, spoke candidly on Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry’s new mental-health docuseries The Me You Can’t See, revealing that she became pregnant and suffered a “total psychotic break” after being raped by the unnamed producer 20 years older than her.
Lady Gaga says she had a "psychotic break" after being raped by a music producer

Trigger Warning: This piece contains descriptions and true accounts of sexual assault. "I went through a really crazy time, in my head, that I still work on," Lady Gaga divulged to Oprah Winfrey in The Me You Can't See, a new Apple TV+ series centered on mental health. "I'm trying to make sure that I give back with that experience, instead of just, I don't know, locking it away and faking it."
Lady Gaga Raped By A Male Music Producer At 19

Lady Gaga has revealed that she became pregnant at 19 years old after being raped by a male music producer. The singer spoke about her abuse in Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey’s AppleTV+ docuseries ‘The Me You Can't See’. Years later, Gaga went to the hospital to seek treatment for physical pain which she said felt familiar. It was the same pain that I felt when the person who raped me dropped me off pregnant on a corner by my parents' house because I was vomiting and sick 'cause I'd been being abused, Lady Gaga. The singer said that the producer threatened to “burn” her music if she didn’t take her clothes off. Gaga confessed that she does not plan on publicly identifying the man and she hopes to never see him again. Gaga said she had a “total psychotic break” after the assault and “was not the same girl” for a couple of years after the incident. In recent years, the Grammy award winner was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder and fibromyalgia.
Lady Gaga Describes Being 'Sick For Weeks and Weeks' After Producer Raped Her

In an emotional interview for Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry's new Apple+ series The Me You Can't See, Lady Gaga opened up about the devastating effect of being raped by a producer when she was 19. "They didn't stop asking me, and then I just froze, and I just – I don't even remember," Gaga said on the program while crying as she remembered the producer -- who she did not want to name -- threatening to set fire to her music if she didn't take her clothes off.
Lady Gaga Tearfully Recalls Being Dropped Off 'Pregnant On A Corner' By Music Producer Who Raped Her At 19

Speaking up. Lady Gaga said she experienced a "complete psychotic break" after being raped and impregnated as a teenager by a music producer whom she would not name. The 35-year-old appeared on the five-part docuseries The Me You Can't See, which was co-created by Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey, and recalled being abused by an older man when she was 19.
