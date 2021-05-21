'The Handmaid's Tale' Episode 6 Blasted as 'Underwhelming'
Wednesday's new episode of Hulu's The Handmaid's Tale finally fulfilled a moment that has been three years in the making, but for some, it was more than just a little "underwhelimg." As the end credits rolled on “Vows," the series' sixth episode of Season 4, many fans couldn’t help but lament that the episode seemed to underperform. Warning: This story contains major spoilers for The Handmaid's Tale Season 4, Episode 6, "Vows."popculture.com