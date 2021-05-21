'The Handmaid's Tale' Episode 6 Blasted as 'Underwhelming'

[This story contains spoilers to the sixth episode of The Handmaid’s Tale‘s fourth season.]. When the star-crossed best friends in The Handmaid’s Tale finally set eyes on one another, those are the first words June (Elisabeth Moss) can offer to Samira Wiley’s Moira. In a state of shock and likely concussed after surviving a bombing in the streets of Chicago, June is laser-focused on finding her other friend Janine (Madeline Brewer), who disappeared amid the blast. At the episode’s end, Janine is still missing. But the sixth installment in the fourth season of the Hulu drama makes major strides for Moira and June, the friends who have long been at the heart of the series and who have been separated since the end of season one.