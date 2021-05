MOSES LAKE — The Big Bend Community College men’s basketball squad came up just short in a late comeback attempt against Spokane Community College Saturday afternoon, falling 92-88. Both sides traded leads back and forth in the first half, with the Runnin’ Vikes holding a narrow 51-46 advantage at the break. Jahvonta Jones led the team with 20 points in the first, while Landon Harrington grabbed 8 of his 12 points during that time.