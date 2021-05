ANSONIA — There is a gross miscarriage of justice in Ansonia, and it is affecting hundreds of residents. On May 7, I was given the opportunity to meet with residents of my ward, the fifth ward, in regard to consistent and borderline unbearable disturbances due to unpermitted activities that are taking place at 16 Riverside Drive. After hearing their stories, seeing what is going on firsthand, and doing my own research, I could not believe that this was taking place.