'A Quiet Place Part II' Racks Up Impressive Pre-Sale Tickets Ahead of Box Office Debut

A sequel that expands upon the world we were first introduced to in 2018, A Quiet Place Part II is so much more than just your typical follow-up looking to cash in on its predecessor’s success. At its core, A Quiet Place Part II is a powerful and harrowing coming-of-age tale that puts both Millicent Simmonds and Noah Jupe front and center in the sequel’s story, but beyond that, the sequel also does some impressive world-building that helps fill in some of the blanks and addresses a few of the questions I was left with after seeing the original film. And much like A Quiet Place, AQPPII absolutely destroyed my nerves, and I love how well Krasinski was able to find new ways to amp up the tension that permeates throughout this sequel in new and exciting ways.