CAIRO - A Saugerties woman has been charged with fatally stabbing a Greene County woman early Friday, State Police in Catskill said. Amber C. Akins, 40, was charged with second-degree murder after troopers responded at 1 a.m. to Lake Mills Road in the town of Cairo. Troopers tried life-saving measures on the victim, Crystal L. Borne, 39, of Cairo, but she was pronounced dead by emergency medical personnel who had also responded, police said.