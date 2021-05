Paris Saint-Germain - Stade de Reims Sunday at 21:00 CET (1900 GMT) After seven Ligue 1 titles in the last eight seasons, could PSG end this campaign without any major trophy? That is the worst-case scenario facing the capital club heading into the last week of this season with two games left for them to haul in Lille either side of the Coupe de France final against AS Monaco at the Stade de France.