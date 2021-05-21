A Rotary Moment: The community mourns the loss of Kenny Speight

THE WOODLANDS, TX - The Community Assistance Center hosted their 40th Anniversary Legacy Awards Luncheon Friday, May 14 at The Woodlands Waterway Marriott. The Legacy Luncheon honored various people and organizations for their service to the Community Assistance Center as well as their dedication to Montgomery County. Nelda Luce Blair emceed the event and Liz Murry was the keynote speaker. It was a great time of showcasing the great work that Community Assistance Center does in our community. From helping the homeless secure food, shelter and employment, to providing the community with various ways to stem the plight of those unable to help themselves, the exciting 40th Anniversary event was a milestone of an organization that dedicates its mission to giving hope to the hopeless.