A Rotary Moment: The community mourns the loss of Kenny Speight

Since moving to April Sound we have most enjoyed the fine arts that are so active in the greater Conroe area. The Greater Conroe Arts Alliance represents an amazing list of organizations that support the arts including Christian Youth Theater, Conroe Art League, Conroe Live, Conroe Symphony Orchestra, Crighton Theatre Foundation, Friends of the Flag Foundation, Heritage Museum of Montgomery County, Indie Films Foundation, Jazz Connection, Montgomery Country Choral Society, Montgomery County Genealogical and Historical Society, Montgomery County Historical Commission, Montgomery County Library Arts Council, Players Theatre Company, State Right, the Art of Music Studio, the Woodlands Show Chorus and the Young Texas Artists Music Competition.