Rumor of Aaron Rodgers and John Elway Golfing Together Shot Down Amid Packers Turmoil
There is a rumor going around that Aaron Rodgers met with John Elway amid the drama going on with the Green Bay Packers. However, the rumor appears to be not true as it has been shot down by multiple reports. It was revealed on the DNVR Podcast that Rodgers went golfing with Elway, who is the president of football operations of the Denver Broncos. It's been reported that the Broncos are a potential landing destination for Rodgers if the Packers were to trade him.popculture.com