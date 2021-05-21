Rumor of Aaron Rodgers and John Elway Golfing Together Shot Down Amid Packers Turmoil

Broncos president John Elway said he was happy with the way new GM George Paton ran the draft. “What I will say is that I was thrilled to be able to leave the Broncos in great hands,” Elway said, via Mike Silver. “Because the Broncos have been my life, you know. They’ve been great to me. It was a perfect time for George to step in, and I think we left him in a pretty good situation, cap-wise, as well as young talent. So for me to be able to leave them in a great spot — not necessarily win-wise, but with our personnel and giving us a chance to get back to what we’ve been and what our fans deserve — I feel great about doing that.”