The 'Leftovers' actor talks about working with his famous uncle for the new Apple TV+ series. Justin Theroux wishes he had the idea to update and adapt his Uncle Paul's seminal 1981 novel The Mosquito Coast for the 21st Century as a television show, but he came along well after the series was already in the works. "I heard that Apple and my uncle were mounting this as a television show, and I thought, hey, I'm right here," he tells Thrillist.